Sen. Ben Sasse might swap out the Washington ‘swamp’ for the one in Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who often sparred publicly with former President Donald Trump, announced on Thursday his intention to resign from the U.S. Senate.

Sasse is the sole finalist to become the new president of the University of Florida after what officials called an “exhaustive” process. The university’s search committee said it considered over 700 individuals before voting for Sasse as its first choice.

Rahul Patel, who chaired the committee said that Sasse’s name came up often as one who could help the university achieve its goals of becoming a national leader in academia. “We need a visionary, an innovator and big thinker who would differentiate us from others — a leader who is transformational,” Patel said. “The committee unanimously felt Ben Sasse is a transformational leader.”

The University of Florida is one of the largest public universities in the country. Although Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t have a formal role in naming a new university president, the governor’s deputy press secretary told the press that he approves of the pick. DeSantis’ chief of staff, James Uthmeier, is reported to have shepherded Sasse through the university search process.

Sasse, who is 50 years old, holds five academic degrees and was president of a small university in Nebraska before being elected to the Senate in 2014. He is scheduled to interview with the University of Florida’s board of trustees in the coming weeks. If approved by the trustees and another state board, he is expected to resign from the Senate later this year and become the university’s 13th president.

Paralleling the school’s announcement, Sasse expressed his excitement at being named the finalist for, what he called, “the most interesting university in America right now.”

“The University of Florida is uniquely positioned to lead this country through an era of disruption,” Sasse said in a statement posted to Twitter. “The single biggest challenge our nation faces is the radical disruption of work. Technology is changing everything about where, when, why, what, and how Americans work…If UF wants to go big, I’m excited about the wide range of opportunities.”

Sasse also said he doesn’t think Congress is equipped to properly address these new national challenges. “Washington partisanship isn’t going to solve these workforce challenges — new institutions and entrepreneurial communities are going to have to spearhead this work.”

Sasse is in the second year of his second term representing the state of Nebraska in the Senate. During his time in office, he often complained that Congress doesn’t legislate anymore. In recent years he kept a low profile, occasionally debating colleagues in committee or on the Senate floor, but didn’t craft much legislation himself.

While he was a solid conservative voice in the Senate, he had a complicated relationship with Trump and his fellow Republicans. He voted with Trump’s policy positions over 80% of the time, but often lambasted the former president for his rough rhetoric.

Sasse voted to acquit Trump in his first impeachment trial, however, he was one of seven Republican senators who ultimately voted to convict Trump after his second impeachment trial, saying Trump had violated his oath of office .

The Nebraska Republican Party deliberated on whether to censure Sasse for his lack of support for Trump. He quipped in response that “politics isn’t about the weird worship of one dude.”

Sasse has long warned that heightened vitriol in national politics is a recipe for disaster. In an op-ed for Deseret Magazine last year he encouraged neighbors to confront societal problems as a community and not rely on the government.

“We’ve got to think about how to love our neighbor,” he said. “Part of that is I need to understand my neighbor’s view. … That’s what principled pluralism really is. Government is not going to solve all our problems.”

Nebraska state law gives the governor power to appoint a replacement if a vacancy occurs in a Senate seat. Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska is the son of TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts and part owner of the Chicago Cubs. Some local news outlets have speculated that Ricketts might consider appointing himself to replace Sasse.

