Taco Bell is bringing back this menu item after 10 years

Taco Bell did something unexpected — it let fans vote on which former menu item to bring back. The competition was between the Double Decker Taco and the Enchirito, two all-time favorites.

Rewards members had the opportunity to cast their vote until Oct. 6. And today, the Mexican fast-food chain revealed who won.

Which menu item is Taco Bell bringing back?

Polls showed that the Enchirito beat out the Double Decker Taco with 62% of the votes. According to The Orange County Register, more than 760,000 users participated.

What is the Enchirito?

This item made its debut in the ’70s, before leaving the menu in 2013. Described by Taco Bell as a bold innovation, it is made up of a soft flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, beans and onions, and smothered with a red sauce with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese.

When is the Enchirito coming back?

Taco Bell took to Twitter to announce the news and also give fans a date for when the menu item is coming back.

“The Enchirito will be back for a limited time starting 11/17,” Taco Bell said.

This one's all you, #TeamEnchirito. The Enchirito™ will be back for a limited time starting 11/17. pic.twitter.com/6zUPuhncmh — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 7, 2022

What is the Double Decker Taco?

This menu item has come and gone. It was first introduced in 1995 for a limited time. Its appearance in 2006 was more long term, but the 13-year streak ended in 2019, Taco Bell’s website said.

It is a hybrid taco — on the outside is a soft flour tortilla, with a layer of beans. On the inside is a traditional crunchy taco filled with seasoned beef, lettuce and cheddar cheese.