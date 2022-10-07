Facebook Twitter
Friday, October 7, 2022 | 
College Football Sports

There is reportedly some conference realignment on the horizon

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE There is reportedly some conference realignment on the horizon
Kennesaw State quarterback Jonathan Murphy (4) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Kennesaw State quarterback Jonathan Murphy (4) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

AP

Things have been rather quiet on the conference realignment front in recent months after USC and UCLA suddenly announced at the end of June that they’d be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. But on Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported a change that is on its way to happening.

Thamel reported that Kennesaw State of the FCS ranks “has emerged as the favorite to become Conference USA’s tenth member.”

Thamel added that a formal announcement “is expected in the near future” and that the change would be effective in 2024.

Conference USA has been deeply affected by recent realignment dating back to last summer when Texas and Oklahoma suddenly announced they would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.

As observed in a story Friday, by Football Scoop’s Zach Barnett, nine schools that were conference members have since left for either the American Athletic Conference or the Sun Belt Conference.

That left Conference USA with just five members for a short time before it added four schools — FBS independents Liberty and New Mexico State and FCS members Jacksonville State and Sam Houston.

Kennesaw State thus would make Conference USA a 10-member league again.

Barnett observed that Kennesaw State’s (Georgia) football program began in just 2015, but it has won three Big South Conference championships and made the FCS quarterfinals twice.

Next Up In Sports
Notre Dame reporters chime in on No. 16 Cougars and their history playing the Fighting Irish
Utah State vs. Air Force: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Bittersweet return? How will No. 11 Utah fare in return to the Rose Bowl against No. 18 UCLA?
What you need to know about Garett Bolles’ injury
Rising contender or Elvis-like impersonator? No. 16 Cougars have much to prove against Notre Dame in Las Vegas
Are national experts calling for Utah to be on upset alert against UCLA? What about BYU vs. Notre Dame?