What you need to know about Garett Bolles’ injury

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a leg injury late in the team’s 12-9 loss to Indianapolis on Thursday, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Bolles broke his leg and “suffered associated damage.”

How did Garett Bolles get hurt?

Bolles, a Utah native and former University of Utah standout, was carted off the field after he went down on a run play with just under four minutes left in regulation.

“Garett Bolles, he’ll need surgery,” Hackett told reporters. “He’ll be out for the season.”

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold reported that Bolles was taken for additional testing on Friday on his fractured lower right leg, which confirmed the need for surgery.

Bolles is the second former Ute to be lost for the season for Denver — wide receiver Tim Patrick tore his ACL during practice in early August.

Is this Garett Bolles’ first major injury as a pro?

The 30-year-old Bolles has been reliable for Denver since the team drafted him with the 20th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

He started Day 1 for the Broncos at left tackle and has only missed four games throughout his six-year NFL career.

Three of those games Bolles missed came last year, when he was sidelined with an ankle injury for two games and another while on the COVID-19/reserve list, per ESPN.

What is Garett Bolles’ contract status?

Bolles is in the second year of a four-year contract extension with the Broncos that pays him $17 million in base salary and another $4 million in signing bonus this season, per Spotrac.

He signed a four-year extension with the team in late 2020 worth $68 million.

Bolles, who will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025, earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020.