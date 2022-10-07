Facebook Twitter
Friday, October 7, 2022 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

A look at the uniforms Utah will wear against UCLA

Here’s a look at the uniforms Utah football will wear against UCLA

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas, wearing white, leaps over Stanford Cardinal cornerback Ethan Bonner (13)

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) leaps over Stanford Cardinal cornerback Ethan Bonner (13) in Stanford, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah hits the road to face UCLA in the Rose Bowl this Saturday, a top-20 matchup between the No. 11 Utes and the undefeated No. 18 Bruins.

The Utes will be wearing a new black helmet with a smaller “circle and feather” logo, as opposed to the oversized one that has been featured on the black helmets in years past, white jerseys with red numbers and black pants.

It’s the first time this season the Utes have worn the black, white, black uniform combination.

Utah takes on UCLA at 1:30 p.m. MDT. The game will be televised on Fox.

