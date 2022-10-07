A look at the uniforms Utah will wear against UCLA

Utah hits the road to face UCLA in the Rose Bowl this Saturday, a top-20 matchup between the No. 11 Utes and the undefeated No. 18 Bruins.
The Utes will be wearing a new black helmet with a smaller “circle and feather” logo, as opposed to the oversized one that has been featured on the black helmets in years past, white jerseys with red numbers and black pants.
𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗦𝗜𝗫 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗦 @UtesEquipment pic.twitter.com/hpaxthRV7U— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 6, 2022
It’s the first time this season the Utes have worn the black, white, black uniform combination.
Utah takes on UCLA at 1:30 p.m. MDT. The game will be televised on Fox.
