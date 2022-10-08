Brian Cobbs’ emergence is not unexpected. It’s why he is at Utah State

Brian Cobbs transferred to Utah State for myriad reasons, but one in particular stands out.

Cobbs saw the success that former Aggie receivers Deven Thompkins, Derek Wright and Brandon Bowling had in 2021 and wanted to experience that for himself.

“I didn’t know the receivers’ stats when Coach (offensive coordinator Anthony Tucker) called me, but I did a little research and saw that those guys had 10 touchdowns each,” Cobbs said prior to Saturday’s game against Air Force.

“I don’t think we had a guy at Maryland that had 10 touchdowns. That was very enticing.”

It took some time, but Cobbs has emerged as the replacement for Thompkins, Wright and Bowling that many expected him to be.

After recording season highs in both receptions and touchdowns against BYU last week, Cobbs was arguably even better in Utah State’s victory over Air Force Saturday night.

The senior finished with a team-high eight receptions for 136 yards — a career high — with a touchdown, a 31-yard catch that got the Aggies off to a strong start in their 34-27 win.

In the last two games, Cobbs has hauled in three of his four touchdown receptions on the season. That already tops his touchdown total from his entire time at Maryland.

Cobbs has started to win one-on-one battles on the outside and flash the ability to make plays on the deep ball, something that Aggies had lacked through the opening month of the season.

He’s become USU’s No. 1 option and reliable target for quarterback Cooper Legas at the same time that the Aggies have started to figure things out offensively on the whole.

It isn’t a coincidence, nor a surprise to him.

“Obviously coming in, people expected high things,” Cobbs said, “but I know the type of player I am. I knew that if I worked hard, things would take care of themselves.”

The Aggies expected this type of performances from Cobbs regularly. It is why they brought him across the country from Maryland.

“That dude has been a leader since Day 1 when he got here,” Utah State head coach Blake Anderson said.

“He does everything right. He is the first in and the last out, never on a list, always encouraging the guys around him, willing to play on special teams, willing to be the decoy.

“He is the epitome of what we are looking for. That is why we brought him here, and it shows. He is impacting the guys in a positive way every week.”

For Legas’ part, while Cobbs and he have chemistry, more than anything else, the senior wide receiver is just making plays.

All Legas has to do is put the ball in the right spot.

“We have our concepts, and I know they are going to get to their spots,” Legas said. “I just have to trust that they’ll be there and come down with it, and a lot of times tonight (Cobbs) was coming down with it. It paid off.”

The connection between Legas and Cobbs has paid off each of the last two games, and it shows no sign of stopping.

