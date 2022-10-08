High school football: Corner Canyon avenges losses to Lone Peak a year ago with blowout victory over Knights

Corner Canyon and Lone Peak met in Highland Friday evening in a rematch of the 2020 and 2021 6A state championship games. The Chargers took care of business, beating the Knights 35-6 on national television and picking up their first win over their fellow Region 4 squad since 2020.

Corner Canyon never trailed, scoring a touchdown on its first drive and then holding Lone Peak to just two field goals on the night.

The win meant a little bit more to the Chargers, after the Knights kept them from winning a third straight 6A state title last season.

“We kind of cautioned our kids not to get too emotional with stuff,” Corner Canyon head coach Eric Kjar said. “(But) I’m not going to sit here and try to tell you it doesn’t mean something, especially with our kids. Our kids were focused and it meant a lot to them to come out and play good football and get a win and kind of payback a little bit from the previous year.”

The Chargers were dominant from the first whistle on both sides of the ball. The first half saw Corner Canyon punt just once while forcing two Lone Peak turnovers and holding the Knights to just two first downs.

Corner Canyon senior running back Drew Patterson scored his team’s first touchdown of both halves, aiding the Chargers to the comfortable win.

“I feel like our offense did really good tonight,” Patterson said. “We can definitely improve … but overall, we did good.”

Patterson was also complimentary of the Chargers’ defense.

“I was really impressed (with the defense),” he said. “It makes the offense’s job so much easier knowing that if we turn the ball over … that we have a cushion and our defense will stop them.”

Corner Canyon scored touchdowns on three of its first four drives, ultimately going into the break with a 23-3 cushion.

The Chargers added to their lead with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, punctuating their dominant win on a 30-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Isaac Wilson to junior wide receiver Tate Kjar in the final minutes of the contest.

“We did a really good job I think as a whole,” coach Kjar said. “Our kids played well. Defensively I liked the way we played. Offensively I would like to see us maybe execute a little bit better at times. … I like the way they’re competing and their effort is really, really good.”

Kjar’s squad has things rolling as the season winds down, winning their fourth straight game Friday night and remaining undefeated in Region 4 contests.

Corner Canyon’s victory gives Lone Peak its third straight setback, marking the first time in three years that the school has suffered three straight defeats.

The regular season will come to a close next week for both schools. Corner Canyon will play its final game at home against Pleasant Grove. Lone Peak’s last contest will be on the road verses Westlake. The two games are scheduled for Wednesday at 7 pm.