Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports BYU Cougars

BYU’s Jaren Hall laments ‘lost opportunity’ against Notre Dame, says he wasn’t limited by injury

Cougars’ star quarterback attempted just 17 passes as BYU fell 28-20 to Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

By Jay Drew
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) comes off the field after the Cougars’ loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

LAS VEGAS — About the only person at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night who didn’t think BYU quarterback Jaren Hall looked himself was Hall himself.

The Cougars (4-2) didn’t get the usual outstanding performance from their fifth-year junior QB and fell 28-20 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in front of a sellout crowd of 62,742.

Hall got dinged up in BYU’s 38-26 win over Utah State last week, and although BYU managed to keep it quiet that he was suffering from a shoulder issue, word spread before the game that he wasn’t quite right, and he spent a lot of time with trainers in pregame warmups stretching a lot and throwing very little.

“No, no, no. Contrary to popular belief, no shoulder injury. I feel good.” — BYU quarterback Jaren Hall.

But after attempting just 17 passes, completing nine, for 120 yards and two touchdowns, Hall insisted he was OK.

“No, no, no,” he said in the postgame news conference, when asked if he felt limited against the Irish. “Contrary to popular belief, no shoulder injury. I feel good.”

Brigham Young Cougars running back Christopher Brooks (2) runs the ball in for a touchdown, closing the gap to 25-20 against Notre Dame after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Micah Harper (1) tackles Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) during the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) takes down Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) for a safety, giving the Irish a 12-6 lead, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola (57) stops Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) on a failed fourth-and-1 attempt, effectively ending the Cougars’ attempts at a comeback in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a reception for a first down during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a reception for a first down during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) makes a reception over Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Jakob Robinson (0) and runs it in for a touchdown, putting the Irish up 18-6, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) makes a reception over Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Jakob Robinson (0) and runs it in for a touchdown, putting the Irish up 18-6, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) lines up a pass during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Brandon Joseph (16) reacts after linebacker Jack Kiser (24) sacked Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) for a safety at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up before taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) comes off the field after the Cougars’ loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) celebrates after intercepting a Notre Dame Fighting Irish pass at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Keenan Pili (41) and teammates take the field to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake gets hyped up after his team scored, closing the gap to 25-20 against Notre Dame, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars running back Christopher Brooks (2) runs the ball in for a touchdown, closing the gap to 25-20 against Notre Dame after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars fans react as their team trails the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars cheer after scoring against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Notre Dame fans celebrate after tight end Michael Mayer (87) made a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars fans react as their chances run out during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) and teammates celebrate after tight end Michael Mayer (87) made a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrate after Mayer made a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
“Irish” is emblazoned on the helmet of Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Bo Bauer (52) as his team prepares to play the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up before taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars players warm up before taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake watches the team warm up before their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up before taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
The Brigham Young Cougars prepare to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Brigham Young University President Kevin Worthen and Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake embrace after their team’s loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Asked why he attempted just 17 passes, a season-low, Hall said it wasn’t because the defense didn’t get off the field enough to provide the offense more opportunities. BYU ran just 46 plays, to Notre Dame’s 73.

“It had nothing to do with (the defense) and everything to do with us on offense,” he said. “When you get the first drive of the game, first play, and throw an interception, that is on the quarterback, that is on me.”

It was Hall’s first interception, and BYU’s first turnover, since the season opener at USF.

Later in the first half, Hall was sacked in the end zone for a safety — he had time to throw, but a couple receivers got tangled up and he didn’t have any options.

“All that stuff is on me. I am the quarterback, with the ball in my hands,” he said of the offense’s worst performance of the season.

“So it is not on our defense, and then you don’t get a snap pretty much the whole second quarter, just another odd quarter for us, in the first half. It is just not sustainable and you can’t score points that way and it is just really hard to win games.”

Asked for a second time about his condition, Hall slightly acknowledged that he’s not completely healthy.

“Everybody is dinged up. Everybody has their thing. I felt 100%. Earlier in the week, a little different story, but tonight I felt great. So yeah,” he said.

Head coach Kalani Sitake said he didn’t think Hall was 100% but it was still the best option to play him.

“I think he was banged up,” Sitake said. “We need to go back and figure out what our game plan was and see what we can do (better). I thought he made some really good throws, especially in the second half.

“We will see how he feels after this.”

Receiver Kody Epps, who caught four passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, said Hall didn’t appear limited to him.

In the second half, Hall almost pulled off more magic, boosting his passer rating to 139.3. On the 4th and 1 play that Notre Dame stuffed in the fourth quarter, stopping Lopini Katoa cold, Hall said it was the “same play” that was called before the timeout.

“We have that play for a short yardage play in that situation. We have run it before this year, and it has worked. We just didn’t make it work,” Hall said.

The Cougars also didn’t get the ball to star receiver Puka Nacua enough. He had just one catch, for 10 yards, and dropped a ball on a crucial 3rd and 7 play in the fourth quarter after Max Tooley picked off Drew Pyne.

Nacua was held on the play by a Notre Dame defensive back, but flags didn’t fly.

Both teams were penalized just once in the clean, hard-hitting game.

Hall wishes the Cougars could have a couple plays back, like that one and the fourth-down flop, calling the contest an opportunity lost for BYU.

“The opportunity was there for us. We just let it slip through our fingers. Just didn’t make enough plays, so it was very frustrating,” Hall said.

“It breaks your heart. We love to win and play this game, but sometimes you lose and you come up short. But we gotta battle back and that will be a test of what we are made of as a team.”

