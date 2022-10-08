Could omicron subvariant BQ.1.1 render COVID drugs useless?

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is still evolving, and new omicron subvariants have a better ability to evade coronavirus drugs or immunity acquired through past infection or vaccination.

The list of variants that may be a cause for concern is only growing. Subvariant BQ.1.1, an offspring of the BA.5, may be able to evade all defense tools we have against COVID-19, leading to more hospitalizations and more cases of long COVID and death.

What is BQ.1.1?

Subvariants BA.5 and BA.4.6 make up most of the reported cases in the U.S., according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates.

But, as Salon reported, this could change in the coming weeks as BA.5’s newer mutations spread in Europe.

Cornelius Roemer, a viral evolution expert at the University of Basel, said that BQ.1.1 is spreading rapidly.

“It is becoming quite clear that BQ.1.1 will drive a variant wave in Europe and North America before the end of November,” he said in a tweet. “Its relative share has kept more than doubling every week.”

How do mutations work?

Many of the omicron lineages have similar mutations and this “pattern suggests that those mutations confer an evolutionary advantage, one that would allow the virus to continue to spread among people who have different layers of protection, from vaccination and infections from earlier Omicron lineages,” as Andrew Joseph wrote for health news site Stat.

Andy Pekosz, a microbiology professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told Global News that the BQ.1.1, which was discovered a few weeks ago, has “the most ability to escape vaccine-induced immunity, as well as some antibody treatments,” at least on paper.

“So that’s one of the reasons why we’re focusing in on this one and trying to keep track of what it’s doing and where it is.”

How can you protect yourself?

Yes, the virus will constantly mutate, but overall, countries are better equipped to deal with COVID-19 after using various measures to prevent infections.

“I know there’s no mandates around these days, but you can lower your individual risk of getting COVID by putting on a mask in an indoor setting where we know the vast majority of COVID is transmitted,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist with the University Health Network in Toronto, per Global News.

Vaccines, testing and anti-viral treatments still work against the BA.5. As Hanna Seariac reported, the Commonwealth Fund estimates that “if 80% of eligible people get their COVID-19 booster by Dec. 31, then nearly 90,000 lives could be saved.”

What are the top omicron symptoms to look out for?

As I previously reported, omicron subvariants have a shorter incubation period, which is why the symptoms may appear earlier. The worst symptom is a “throat on fire,” said UCSF’s Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

The most common omicron-related symptoms are:

