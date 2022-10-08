Live coverage: The latest as No. 11 Utah football faces No. 18 UCLA
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and UCLA. Check back for updates throughout the game.
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between Utah and UCLA. Check back for updates throughout the game.
1 of 3
2 of 3
3 of 3
Pregame
Here are some stories to get you ready for the game:
High school football: Corner Canyon avenges losses to Lone Peak a year ago with blowout victory over Knights