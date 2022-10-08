Facebook Twitter
Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

3 takeaways from No. 11 Utah’s loss to No. 18 UCLA

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
3 takeaways from No. 11 Utah's loss to No. 18 UCLA
UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau wearing blue intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin

UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau (53) intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin (87) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah dropped its first conference game of the season on Saturday, losing 42-32 to UCLA.

Here are three takeaways from the Utes’ loss to the Bruins.

The play that changed the game

With 10 minutes left in the game, Utah had 3rd and 7 from their own 28-yard line, down by 10 points.

The Utes desperately needed a score, preferably a touchdown, but on the play, the Utes ran the ball and Micah Bernard only got six yards, setting up 4th and 1, pretty much for the game.

On fourth down, the Utes ran a quarterback sneak, but Darius Muasau forced a Cameron Rising fumble, which was picked up by Jaylin Davies and returned 37 yards to set the Bruins up at the Utah 1 yard-line.

In the blink of the eye, the game was over and Utah all but had its first Pac-12 loss of the season.

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet, who had a career day against the Utes, scored on the next play and the UCLA lead blossomed to 42-25.

On the most important play of the game, UCLA was simply better than Utah, which was the theme of the entire day.

Related

Dorian Thompson-Robinson puts on a show

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson flashed NFL potential against Utah as he led the UCLA offense to 511 total yards of offense and finished with a quarterback rating of 236.2.

Entering the game, Utah was allowing 278 yards of offense — 13th-best in the nation — but the defense could not slow down Thompson-Robinson and the UCLA offense.

Robinson threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for a score. He went 18-for-23 throwing and didn’t really make a single mistake all game until he threw a pick-six in garbage time with 30 seconds left, in a situation where UCLA should have been running it with the game wrapped up.

merlin_2943846.jpg

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) warms up before the game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 19
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising wearing black warms up

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up before the game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 19
merlin_2943848.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) speaks with a UCLA team employee before the game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3 of 19
merlin_2943850.jpg

Utes quarterback Cameron Rising warms up before the game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 19
merlin_2943854.jpg

Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) and offensive lineman Johnny Maea (53) get ready for the game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
5 of 19
merlin_2943856.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) warms up before the game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
6 of 19
merlin_2943918.jpg

Utah Utes safety R.J. Hubert (11) sacks UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
7 of 19
UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau wearing blue intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin

UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau (53) intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin (87) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
8 of 19
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising runs past UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs past UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
9 of 19
merlin_2944036.jpg

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) gets tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back William Nimmo Jr. (32) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
10 of 19
merlin_2944038.jpg

UCLA Bruins running back Keegan Jones (22) runs past Utah Utes safety R.J. Hubert (11) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
11 of 19
merlin_2944040.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) scowls as UCLA celebrates a touchdown by Bruins wide receiver Jake Bobo (9) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
12 of 19
merlin_2944042.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) gets up after getting sacked in the game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
13 of 19
merlin_2944044.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs into the endzone to score against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
14 of 19
merlin_2944046.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs into the endzone to score against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
15 of 19
merlin_2944054.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs past UCLA Bruins defensive back Kenny Churchwell III (23) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
16 of 19
merlin_2944048.jpg

UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrate after scoring against Utah at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
17 of 19
merlin_2944050.jpg

UCLA coach Chip Kelly and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham shake hands after Utah’s loss at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
18 of 19
merlin_2944052.jpg

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham walks away after shaking hands with UCLA coach Chip Kelly after Utah’s loss at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
19 of 19
Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley and his players, which had mostly contained Thompson-Robinson in previous meetings, couldn’t stop him in the second half.

The Bruins scored four touchdowns out of their five second-half possessions. Their only empty possession of the half was the pick-six.

Thompson-Robinson, playing his fifth year for the Bruins, looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the Pac-12. His leadership and play is a huge reason why the Bruins are undefeated with statement wins over then-No. 15 Washington and No. 11 Utah.

Defensive struggles

As mentioned above, Utah’s defense couldn’t stop UCLA when it needed to in the second half.

Beside Thompson-Robinson, Charbonnet’s career day against the Utes’ normally solid run defense included running for 198 of UCLA’s 212 total rushing yards.

In addition, Utah’s defense missed a few tackles — the most missed tackles since the season opener against Florida — and looked mixed up in coverage a few times.

After punting on their first two drives, the Bruins did not punt the ball for the rest of the game. The only stop Utah got, besides the pick-six, was a goal-line stand late in the second quarter and UCLA’s field goal kicker, Nicholas Barr-Mira, missed a 21-yard field goal.

With one conference loss, Utah’s season goals are not out of reach, but the Utes have had two disappointing defensive efforts this season — the Florida game and Saturday’s outing.

