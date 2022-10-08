Facebook Twitter
Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

3 takeaways from No. 16 BYU’s loss to Notre Dame

The Cougars suffered from another slow start, lost the battle in the trenches and dealt with poor third-down execution

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE 3 takeaways from No. 16 BYU’s loss to Notre Dame
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU fell behind by as many as 19 points before ultimately losing 28-20 to Notre Dame on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Here are three takeaways from the loss that dropped BYU to 4-2 on the season:

Related

Another painfully slow start and ball control cost the Cougars

BYU has been stricken with slow first halves much of the season as it hits the midway point, and it happened again in Las Vegas.

Despite the Cougars cashing in off a 42-yard Hobbs Nyberg punt return to take a brief 6-3 lead, they were largely overplayed and overwhelmed by their fellow independent program well into the third quarter.

At halftime, Notre Dame had 259 yards of total offense to 67 for the Cougars, had a 13-minute edge in time of possession and led 18-6. 

Jaren Hall completed just 3 of 8 passes for 11 yards in the first two quarters in what was easily his worst half of football at BYU, and he struggled much of the night against the Notre Dame defense.

merlin_2944084.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Micah Harper (1) tackles Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) during the game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 32
merlin_2944062.jpg

Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) takes down Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) for a safety, giving the Irish a 12-6 lead, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
2 of 32
merlin_2944070.jpg

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola (57) stops Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) on a failed fourth-and-1 attempt, effectively ending the Cougars’ attempts at a comeback in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
3 of 32
merlin_2944092.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Christopher Brooks (2) runs the ball in for a touchdown, closing the gap to 25-20 against Notre Dame after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
4 of 32
merlin_2944060.jpg

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a reception for a first down during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
5 of 32
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
6 of 32
merlin_2944066.jpg

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
7 of 32
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) makes a reception over Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Jakob Robinson (0) and runs it in for a touchdown, putting the Irish up 18-6, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) makes a reception over Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Jakob Robinson (0) and runs it in for a touchdown, putting the Irish up 18-6, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
8 of 32
merlin_2944076.jpg

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
9 of 32
merlin_2944064.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) lines up a pass during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 32
merlin_2944068.jpg

Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Brandon Joseph (16) reacts after linebacker Jack Kiser (24) sacked Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) for a safety at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
11 of 32
merlin_2943978.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up before taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
12 of 32
merlin_2944102.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) comes off the field after the Cougars’ loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 32
merlin_2944100.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) comes off the field after the Cougars’ loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
14 of 32
merlin_2944098.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) celebrates after intercepting a Notre Dame Fighting Irish pass at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
15 of 32
merlin_2944096.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Keenan Pili (41) and teammates take the field to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
16 of 32
merlin_2944094.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake gets hyped up after his team scored, closing the gap to 25-20 against Notre Dame, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
17 of 32
merlin_2944090.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Christopher Brooks (2) runs the ball in for a touchdown, closing the gap to 25-20 against Notre Dame after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
18 of 32
merlin_2944088.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars fans react as their team trails the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
19 of 32
merlin_2944086.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars cheer after scoring against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
20 of 32
merlin_2944082.jpg

Notre Dame fans celebrate after tight end Michael Mayer (87) made a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
21 of 32
merlin_2944080.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars fans react as their chances run out during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
22 of 32
merlin_2944074.jpg

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) and teammates celebrate after tight end Michael Mayer (87) made a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
23 of 32
merlin_2944072.jpg

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrate after Mayer made a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
24 of 32
merlin_2943986.jpg

“Irish” is emblazoned on the helmet of Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Bo Bauer (52) as his team prepares to play the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
25 of 32
merlin_2943984.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up before taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
26 of 32
merlin_2943982.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars players warm up before taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
27 of 32
merlin_2943988.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake watches the team warm up before their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
28 of 32
merlin_2943980.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) warms up before taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
29 of 32
merlin_2943926.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars prepare to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
30 of 32
merlin_2944104.jpg

Brigham Young University President Kevin Worthen and Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake embrace after their team’s loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
31 of 32
Brigham Young Cougars running back Mason Fakahua (22) warms up with the team before facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Brigham Young Cougars running back Mason Fakahua (22) warms up with the team before facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
32 of 32
merlin_2944084.jpg
merlin_2944062.jpg
merlin_2944070.jpg
merlin_2944092.jpg
merlin_2944060.jpg
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a touchdown reception, putting the Fighting Irish up 25-6 over the Brigham Young Cougars after the PAT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
merlin_2944066.jpg
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) makes a reception over Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Jakob Robinson (0) and runs it in for a touchdown, putting the Irish up 18-6, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
merlin_2944076.jpg
merlin_2944064.jpg
merlin_2944068.jpg
merlin_2943978.jpg
merlin_2944102.jpg
merlin_2944100.jpg
merlin_2944098.jpg
merlin_2944096.jpg
merlin_2944094.jpg
merlin_2944090.jpg
merlin_2944088.jpg
merlin_2944086.jpg
merlin_2944082.jpg
merlin_2944080.jpg
merlin_2944074.jpg
merlin_2944072.jpg
merlin_2943986.jpg
merlin_2943984.jpg
merlin_2943982.jpg
merlin_2943988.jpg
merlin_2943980.jpg
merlin_2943926.jpg
merlin_2944104.jpg
Brigham Young Cougars running back Mason Fakahua (22) warms up with the team before facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

The time of possession domination extended into Notre Dame’s first possession of the second half, when the Fighting Irish ate 6:55 off the clock on an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to go up 25-6.

BYU made it interesting after that, scoring back-to-back touchdowns — on a 53-yard Kody Epps catch and a 28-yard Chris Brooks run — to cut the lead to five early in the fourth.

The Cougars even had the chance to take the lead after intercepting Drew Pyne, but in the end, Notre Dame was the better team, and it reflected in the final numbers.

The Fighting Irish had 496 yards of total offense to 280 for BYU, and Notre Dame held the ball for over 40 minutes, giving the Cougars few opportunities to overcome their mistakes.

BYU was beat in the trenches, including on the play of the game

Going into the game, one big question loomed for BYU: Could the Cougars stop the Notre Dame rushing attack?

Short answer? No. 

Not nearly enough.

Even though the BYU defense came up with two defensive stands inside the 5 — preventing Notre Dame from really running away with this one — the Cougars still allowed 234 rushing yards.

Audric Estime had 97 rushing yards, Logan Diggs ran for 93 and the Fighting Irish came up with big runs when they needed them — Estime broke off a 46-yarder in the fourth quarter that led to a field goal, and Diggs had a 33-yard run on Notre Dame’s drive to end the game.

While BYU ran for 160 yards — and had a few big moments running the ball, like Lopini Katoa’s 20-yard run to convert a third and 18 — the Cougars were beat on some critical plays.

The biggest came with just under four minutes to play. Facing a fourth and 1 at the Notre Dame 27 down eight points, the Cougars opted to run Katoa to try to extend a promising drive.

The Fighting Irish, though, broke through and bottled up Katoa well short of the first down, and Notre Dame ran out the clock from there.

Third-down struggles bit BYU hard

Pyne outdueled Hall, looking more poised than the Cougars’ junior QB.

Pyne completed 22 of 28 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, while tight end Michael Mayer finished with a career-high 11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Hall, meanwhile, entered the game with some NFL buzz building after a solid start to the year.

In Vegas, though, he struggled, finishing 9 of 17 for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Kody Epps accounted for most of that with four catches for 100 yards and both scores.

Pyne and the Notre Dame offense clearly won on third downs.

The Irish converted 11 of 16 third downs for the game — that included going 8 of 9 on third downs during one stretch in which Notre Dame scored three touchdowns on four possessions.

BYU converted just 3 of 9 third downs, leaving itself with far too few opportunities to get its offense going.

Next Up In BYU sports
Highlights, key plays and photos from No. 16 BYU’s 28-20 loss to Notre Dame
What impression has Tyler Allgeier made in Atlanta heading into his first NFL start?
BYU reportedly expected to have both Gunner Romney, Puka Nacua available against Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs. No. 16 BYU at Las Vegas: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Notre Dame reporters chime in on No. 16 Cougars and their history playing the Fighting Irish
No. 16 Cougars have much to prove against Notre Dame in Las Vegas