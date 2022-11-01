‘Grantchester’ Season 8: When does the next season come out?

“Grantchester” Season 7, Masterpiece PBS’s popular historical mystery show, premiered earlier this year. After the last season tied up multiple storylines, fans are wondering if — and when — “Grantchester” Season 8 will premiere.
Driving the news: Earlier this year, Masterpiece PBS announced that it’s officially renewing the hit mystery show “Grantchester” for Season 8.
- “I’m absolutely chuffed that we’re going ahead with another series of ‘Grantchester’ and that I get to continue playing a character I adore so much,” Tom Britteny, who plays main character Rev. Will Davenport, said, according to a release from PBS.
- “To be part of a show as well loved as this one, that is now in its eighth series, is an absolute honor,” Britteny continued.
What they’re saying: While there’s no word on when “Grantchester” Season 8 will premiere, Masterpiece PBS promises that it will “range from Speedway to spies.”
- According to Masterpiece, “Will is the happiest he’s ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God — but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral?”
- “Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption — this explosive series tests Will and Geordie to the limit,” Masterpiece continues.
- Per a recent tweet, “Grantchester” Season 8 was seen filming on Oct. 17 of this year.
Tessa Peake-Jones (Mrs Maguire) and Robson Green (Geordie Keating) were filming series 8 of Grantchester in Cambridge today. #Grantchester— A Cambridge Diary (@acambridgediary) October 18, 2022
A picture of Cambridge every day since 2010. (No 4592) Monday 17th October 2022 pic.twitter.com/fYda0qRskN
Details: “Grantchester” Season 7 ended on a high note — fans saw Will marry Bonnie, Cathy’s niece. Meanwhile, Cathy and Geordie reunite, Leonard turns his cafe into a soup kitchen and Mrs. C. finally shares her cancer diagnosis with her husband.
- Britteny opened up about potential storylines in “Grantchester” Season 8 on the Masterpiece Studio podcast: “… it’s hard not to kind of feel like, you know, that maybe (Will and Geordie) have reached a new point in their friendship and and you know, Mrs. C and her relationship with Leonard and everything is kind of got a new equilibrium.”
- Alongside the recurring “Grantchester” cast, Charlotte Richie will return as Bonnie, Oliver Dismdale will return as Daniel and Nick Brimble will return as Jack.