New York Jets sticking with Zach Wilson at quarterback

The New York Jets are sticking with former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at quarterback.

The New York media asked Jets head coach Robert Saleh if Zach Wilson is still the Jets’ starter going forward.

“I’ve got full confidence in Zach, we all do. It’s not like he hasn’t had bad games before and he’s stepped up and followed it up with good games,” Saleh said.

“With the way he preps and the way he practices and the questions he asks, we have full faith that he can continue to find ways to get better.”

Wilson is coming off of a rough game in a 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Wilson was 20 for 41 for 355 yards and two touchdowns, but threw three interceptions, including one where he looked like he was attempting to throw the ball away, out of bounds, but it was picked off.

“I want to make sure I say this right: He’s a young man that wants to prove his worth. To be honest with you, you can prove your worth by just executing and doing your job to the best of your ability,” Saleh said.

Through five games played in 2022, with a knee injury that sidelined him, Wilson has quarterbacked the Jets to a 4-1 record.

“Nobody had us at five wins at this point to start the season, and Zach is a big part of that,” Saleh said.

Wilson has thrown for 1,048 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Saleh made it clear on Monday that there is no quarterback controversy — Wilson is the starter going forward.

“He’s gotten a lot better,” Saleh said. “We expect him to continue to get better. Do I expect it to all be clean? No, every quarterback has their days, but he’s our quarterback because we think he’s going to get better and he’s going to continue to prove why he was the No. 2 pick.”