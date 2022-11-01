Do you have leftover pumpkin? Here’s how to not waste it

Carving jack-o’-lanterns with your family is a fun Halloween activity, but as spooky season comes to an end, it can be tempting to just toss out your pumpkin. Even though that seems like the easy solution, there are better options.

Here’s your guide on what to do with leftover pumpkins.

Isla the tamandua having fun with her jack-o-lantern. Tamanduas are lesser anteaters with a long sticky tongue they use to grab ants and termites. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/Nvs0CzbfXE — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) October 26, 2022

What to do if your pumpkin has been carved

If your pumpkin is carved, the best option is likely to compost it. According to Better Homes & Gardens, the first thing that you need to do is ensure that all seeds are removed before you compost it — you don’t want other pumpkins springing up in your compost pile.

Next, chop up the pumpkin into small pieces and put it in your compost pile. Make sure to keep the seeds in order to either plant more pumpkins or to roast them for eating (after washing them).

If it is going to take a while for you to get to a compost pile, one option is to use a compost machine and then freeze your compost until you can return it to the earth.

What to do if your pumpkin isn’t carved

If your pumpkin hasn’t been carved, chances are that you can eat it. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it might be a good idea to whip up some pumpkin puree. Try out this recipe from Food Network. You can freeze some of your puree and use it in your Thanksgiving cooking.

With your pumpkin or pumpkin puree, you could make dozens of recipes like pumpkin cheesecake or pumpkin soup. Check out BBC’s list of recipes for inspiration.