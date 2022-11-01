Russia forces Ukrainians out of their homes — here’s what’s happening in the war

Russia has attacked Ukraine with missile strikes and drones over the past few weeks, conducted nuclear drills and accused Ukraine of planning to use a “dirty bomb.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed last week that since the war started, Russia has fired over 4,500 missiles at Ukraine — and the strikes aren’t over yet.

Ukraine continues to face more attacks and pressure from Russian forces as they destroy critical infrastructure and force Ukrainians out of their homes.

Water and power are restored in Kyiv after Monday’s attacks damaged critical infrastructure

The recent attacks from Russia on Ukraine's infrastructure left the capital of Kyiv without running water. However, officials announced that water was completely restored on Tuesday, per The New York Times.

On Monday evening, 40% of residents in Kyiv were left without water and 270,000 apartments had no electricity, according to The Guardian.

CNN reported crews worked for about 24 hours to restore the power and water after Russian missile strikes, but even after the repairs, power cuts will still be necessary due to the attacks on critical infrastructure.

Russia forces Ukrainians out of their homes in Kherson

In the southern region of Ukraine, Russian forces are forcing residents out of their homes. Residents in Kherson have reported that Russia’s forces are intimidating people and making them evacuate so they can fortify the city.

Russian officials stated the evacuation is due to claims that Ukraine is going to attack a dam and flood Kherson. However, Ukraine has rejected the repeated claims, according to Reuters.

Deseret News reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to “annex” this area last month, but several countries have refuted his claims. According to The New York Times, this area is an important element to Russia, and losing this area would be a “strategic and psychological blow to Russia.”