If turkey is too expensive, try these Thanksgiving alternatives

Turkey prices are up 73% this year. Along with inflation and rising difficulties with the economy, some Americans may want to pass on the Thanksgiving turkey for a more budget-friendly option.

Last week, the Deseret News reported that turkey is expected to cost $1.99 per pound. Bon Appetit advises ordering 11-13 pounds of turkey for a crowd of 4-6 people. This means that your turkey would clock in anywhere from $21.89 to $25.87. Remember that the pounds of turkey include bones and other parts of the turkey that you will not eat. If you do end up springing for the turkey, find a way to use the bones for bone broth and maximize your usage of the turkey.

But if it’s off the table for you this year, here are some alternatives that might even be better than traditional roasted whole turkey for Thanksgiving.

Turkey breast recipes

Turkey breasts are likely cheaper than a whole turkey. Try this recipe from Ahead of Thyme to make turkey that’s crispy and crunchy on the outside but moist on the inside. Serve this with your favorite traditional Thanksgiving sides.

Chicken breast recipes

Chicken breast is likely a cheaper bird option than a whole turkey and the possibilities are endless here. You can marinate the chicken in your favorite salad dressing with complimentary spices or you can try crusting it with breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese. Another option is to make chicken marsala or try braised chicken breasts. Whatever flavors your family likes best, you can incorporate them here.

Thanksgiving lasagna recipe

Lasagna is a great option for Thanksgiving, but especially if you follow this tip.

Incorporate fall vegetables in your traditional lasagna recipe. Cut back on the ground meat and instead include sliced up squash alongside your cheese. You can even substitute the traditional tomato sauce for a butternut squash sauce to make it more fall festive.

Steak recipe (trust me!)

Steak has a well-earned reputation for being expensive, but some cuts like flank steak are budget friendly. Pick up a cheaper cut of steak and roast it at a low temperature for a longer time. Try serving the steak with garlic herb butter or a freshly made sauce to make it more special.

Pork chops recipe

Pork chops are another great option and since Thanksgiving is in the thick of fall weather, it’s a great time to use up the last of the fresh apples. Taste of Home has a recipe for cinnamon apple pork chops that will take you less than half an hour to cook, giving you more time to spend with your family on the holidays.

Forgo the traditional dinner altogether

One of the best ways to celebrate the holidays is to give back. Consider forgoing the traditional dinner altogether and spend the time volunteering at your local shelter or at a local community event. Then, come home and cozy up to one of your family’s favorite meals instead. It might be just what you need during the holiday season.