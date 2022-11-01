Taylor Swift 2023 tour: How to get tickets on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift’s upcoming “The Eras Tour” will focus on songs throughout her music career and will include 27 U.S. tour dates in 20 different U.S. cities starting in March, according to her social media. She will be announcing international dates soon.

I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!

When do Taylor Swift tickets go on sale?

Tickets officially go on sale publicly on Nov. 18, but because demand is expected to be so high, fans probably shouldn’t wait until that day.

Presale tickets will be available starting Nov. 15 for Verified Fans.

What is a Verified Fan of Taylor Swift on Ticketmaster and how can you be one?

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program has been in place since 2016, and it has been employed by huge artists like Swift, Harry Styles, BTS and others for whom the demand for concert tickets is extremely high.

According to Pop Sugar, it is “supposed to keep out bots and scalpers, but many real fans have expressed concern that they haven’t gotten codes or tickets.”

Swift tested using a “boost” for the process in 2017, where fans could purchase merchandise, watch videos and share social media posts to get ranked higher in the queue. She has opted against that for “The Eras Tour.”

So the only way to be a Verified Fan is to sign into your Ticketmaster account and to register for the presale to become a Verified Fan.

Tuesday morning, Swift fans flooded Ticketmaster’s website to get in the waiting room to register for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan.

Some Swifties, as her fans have dubbed themselves, kept their browsers open waiting for hours in a “virtual” line in order to register Tuesday.

I left my browser open from 8 a.m. until 11:55 a.m., when I finally got to the front of the queue to register.

How can you get tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour from Ticketmaster?

Here’s how to secure your seats for “The Eras Tour,” per Ticketmaster.



Sign in to your Ticketmaster account. If you don’t have one, sign up for one. Register for the presale before Nov. 9. When you register, it gives you the option to select the show you would most like to attend, and two backup options if that one is sold out. The night before the sale, it will send you codes to use to get into the site when it’s your time. If you receive instructions for logging in at a certain time or place in the queue, log into your account as soon as possible. Have a plan in place for friends or family who are coming with you and purchase accordingly. Sales are limited to 6 tickets per account, so keep that in mind.

If you purchased tickets for Swift’s 2020 tour “Lover Fest,” you “will receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix Presale,” according to Ticketmaster.

