Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 
Food U.S. & World

McDonald’s launches ‘Black Panther’ inspired Happy Meals

This Happy Meal may be the perfect way to celebrate the release of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

By Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
SHARE McDonald’s launches ‘Black Panther’ inspired Happy Meals
Dorothy Steel as Merchant Tribe Elder, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye in Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Dorothy Steel as Merchant Tribe Elder, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye in Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Marvel Studios

If you’re a Marvel fan, the latest Happy Meal toys at McDonald’s are bound to catch your eye.

The latest series of toys are based on 10 characters from the upcoming film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which hits theaters Nov. 11, McDonald’s said in a press release.

Fan favorite characters like Shuri, Okoye, Namor and Ironheart may be found in Happy Meals for a limited time at participating locations.

Jennifer Healan, the vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement at McDonald’s, said that the first “Black Panther” film, which released in 2018, inspired many “because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast.”

“It set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen,” she said, adding that McDonald’s fans can now join in on this celebration — “because seeing is believing.” 

According to Axios, this isn’t the first time the fast food chain has offered a toy related to this particular Marvel franchise. In 2019, it released a Black Panther toy in its “Avengers: Endgame” Happy Meal.

Earlier this month, the chain restaurant partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market, a streetwear brand, to release Happy Meals for adults, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Related

Next Up In Utah
Are student loans a big issue in the midterm elections?
Meet Texas’ Gov. Greg Abbott, the Republican gubernatorial candidate
‘We must do better,’ Utah governor says in response to viral video showing teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates
SpaceX rocket launches secret military satellites amid ‘space war’ tensions
University of Florida trustees approve Sen. Ben Sasse as next president
Arizona Libertarian Senate candidate drops out, endorses this candidate