McDonald’s launches ‘Black Panther’ inspired Happy Meals

If you’re a Marvel fan, the latest Happy Meal toys at McDonald’s are bound to catch your eye.

The latest series of toys are based on 10 characters from the upcoming film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which hits theaters Nov. 11, McDonald’s said in a press release.

Fan favorite characters like Shuri, Okoye, Namor and Ironheart may be found in Happy Meals for a limited time at participating locations.

Jennifer Healan, the vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement at McDonald’s, said that the first “Black Panther” film, which released in 2018, inspired many “because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast.”

“It set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen,” she said, adding that McDonald’s fans can now join in on this celebration — “because seeing is believing.”

According to Axios, this isn’t the first time the fast food chain has offered a toy related to this particular Marvel franchise. In 2019, it released a Black Panther toy in its “Avengers: Endgame” Happy Meal.

Earlier this month, the chain restaurant partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market, a streetwear brand, to release Happy Meals for adults, as the Deseret News previously reported.