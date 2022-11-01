Arizona Libertarian Senate candidate drops out, endorses this candidate

Arizona Libertarian Senate candidate Marc Victor announced Tuesday on YouTube that he would stop campaigning and is endorsing Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is locked in a tight race with Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly.

“Given where we are right now and given our options right now, Blake Masters is the best choice for United States Senate,” Victor said.

The Cook Political Report recently changed the rating on the Arizona Senate race from “Lean Democrat” to toss-up. While the race is close, Kelly has consistently polled ahead of Masters. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday had Kelly ahead with 51% to Masters’ 45%, while Victor had support of 1% of voters.

In a public statement, Masters’ campaign said Victor’s endorsement was another “major boost in momentum” for the candidate. “Marc Victor joins a growing list of Arizonans from across the political spectrum who are fed up with open borders, big government corruption and rising crime,” the statement said.

🕊️ JUST IN: Libertarian @Victor4Senate withdraws and endorses @bgmasters for U.S. Senate in Arizona pic.twitter.com/0BQ9A5DpLR — Blake Masters for U.S. Senate Press (@MastersPress) November 1, 2022

As a precondition for his endorsement, Victor said he spoke to Masters and found him generally supportive of the Live and Let Live Global Peace Movement.

On an Arizona radio show on Tuesday, Victor said he put invitations out to Masters and Kelly to speak to him about a potential endorsement, and only Masters took him up on the offer. He said he was not pressured by the Republican Party to drop out.

Victor will remain on the ballot, and voting is already underway in Arizona.

