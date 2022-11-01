These former Utes who went back-to-back in the NFL draft are now teammates

Running back Zack Moss and safety Julian Blackmon were stars for the Utah football team for four years together from 2016-19, and now the pair are teammates in the NFL as well.

Moss was traded to the Indianapolis Colts by the Buffalo Bills ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, giving the third-year back a new start after falling out of favor in Buffalo.

Blackmon and Moss were taken with back-to-back picks in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft — Blackmon went No. 85 overall to the Colts, while Moss went No. 86 to the Bills.

Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) warms up before an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Darron Cummings, Associated Press

Blackmon has started 23 games in his three-year career, including 14 as a rookie. He missed more than half of last season after tearing his Achilles in Week 7, and an ankle injury sidelined him part of this season.

Blackmon has nine tackles this year, with six of those tackles coming in the past two weeks as he gets healthy.

Moss, meanwhile, had just 91 rushing yards on 17 carries this season for Buffalo and hadn’t played any offensive snaps since Week 5.

Over his first two seasons in Buffalo, Moss had 826 rushing yards and eight touchdowns working alongside fellow back Devin Singletary.

The Bills, though, drafted former Georgia running back James Cook in the second round this season, and Cook has received more work in recent weeks.

Buffalo sent Moss and a 2023 conditional sixth-round draft pick to Indianapolis in exchange for fifth-year running back Nyheim Hines.