Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 
Here’s where Utah placed in first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham, wearing black, runs out with his team.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham runs out with his team as Utah and USC play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The first College Football Playoff rankings of 2022 are here.

Utah checked in at No. 14 in the opening College Football Playoff rankings. The Utes were ranked No. 12 in both The Associated Press poll and the coaches poll on Sunday.

The Utes hold a 6-2 record and are coming off of a shorthanded 21-17 road win over Washington State in Pullman last Saturday. Utah plays Arizona at home this week.

Including Utah, five Pac-12 teams appeared in the initial CFP rankings — No. 23 Oregon State, No. 12 UCLA, No. 9 USC and No. 8 Oregon.

The Utes have wins over two ranked teams, No. 23 Oregon State and No. 9 USC, a loss to No. 12 UCLA, and a matchup against No. 8 Oregon on Nov. 19.

Utah is the second-highest ranked two-loss team, trailing only Kansas State, which beat then-No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0 on Saturday.

The top six teams in the first CFP rankings were No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson, No. 5 Michigan and No. 6 Alabama.

College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 1)

1. Tennessee 8-0

2. Ohio State 8-0

3. Georgia 8-0

4. Clemson 8-0

5. Michigan 8-0

6. Alabama 7-1

7. TCU 8-0

8. Oregon 7-1

9. USC 7-1

10. LSU 6-2

11. Ole Miss 8-1

12. UCLA 7-1

13. Kansas State 6-2

14. Utah 6-2

15. Penn State 6-2

16. Illinois 7-1

17. North Carolina 7-1

18. Oklahoma State 6-2

19. Tulane 7-1

20. Syracuse 6-2

21. Wake Forest 6-2

22. NC State 6-2

23. Oregon State 6-2

24. Texas 5-3

25. UCF 6-2

