5 recruits to watch in this week’s high school football playoffs

On Sunday, Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson shared that the University of Utah had extended the junior a scholarship offer.

Could his team’s 6A semifinal matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium be a glimpse into the future?

After a great talk with coach whittingham @UtahCoachWhitt I am excited to say I have received an offer to the university of Utah, My dads Alma mater. Had to try and find an old pic of him @wilsonohana. pic.twitter.com/5LjWSHtsxi — Isaac Wilson (@Isaac_kawika) November 6, 2022

Wilson is one of several top prospects who will hit the field this weekend with the opportunities to showcase their skills diminishing — only two weeks remain in the Utah high school football season, with the 6A and 5A semifinals this week, and the championships at all other levels.

Here’s a look at five recruits to watch this week:

Isaac Wilson

Team/position: Corner Canyon quarterback

Corner Canyon quarterback Class: Class of 2024

Class of 2024 Recruiting status: Uncommitted

Uncommitted Game: vs. Farmington, Thursday, 11 a.m. (6A semifinals, Rice-Eccles Stadium)

Wilson, a four-star prospect, is rated the top Utah prospect in the 2024 class by 247 Sports, and at this point he has a dozen scholarship offers, including from Utah, BYU, Utah State, Miami, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Oregon State and Arizona, among others.

In his first season as Corner Canyon’s starter, the younger brother of New York Jets QB Zach Wilson has completed 62.6% of his passes for 3,364 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while running for 561 yards and four more scores.

Tausili Asaka

Team/position: Skyridge edge rusher

Skyridge edge rusher Class: Class of 2023

Class of 2023 Recruiting status: Uncommitted

Uncommitted Game: vs. Bingham, Thursday, 2:30 p.m. (6A semifinals, Rice-Eccles Stadium)

Asaka is the top-rated prospect in the state of Utah this season by 247 Sports, a four-star talent the publication believes will be headed to Oklahoma. He has a long list of scholarship offers — from local FBS schools to plenty of Power Five offers — and that includes P5 powers LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M he has visited this fall, per 247 Sports.

Asaka had 55 tackles and 13.5 sacks this season — that’s included a stretch where he’s had at least a half sack in at least 10 straight games. He has three multi-sack games in 2022.

Siale Esera

Team/position: Timpview edge rusher

Timpview edge rusher Class: Class of 2023

Class of 2023 Recruiting status: Committed to BYU

Committed to BYU Game: vs. Orem, Friday, 2:30 p.m. (5A semifinals, Rice-Eccles Stadium)

Esera is BYU’s second-highest rated commit in its 2023 class and the fourth-highest rated prospect in the state of Utah, per 247 Sports. He committed to BYU on the same day the Cougars beat Baylor back in September.

This season, Esera has 69 tackles, two sacks and an interception he returned for a touchdown. He’s had two double-digit tackle games and in last week’s quarterfinal win over Wasatch, he had six tackles and a sack.

McCae Hillstead

Team/position: Skyridge quarterback

Skyridge quarterback Class: Class of 2023

Class of 2023 Recruiting status: Committed to Utah State

Committed to Utah State Game: vs. Bingham, Thursday, 2:30 p.m. (6A semifinals, Rice-Eccles Stadium)

Hillstead, a three-star recruit, is one of two quarterbacks from the state rated in the top 15 prospects from the state of Utah, along with Spriingville’s Ryder Burton (committed to BYU). He committed to Utah State in May.

Hillstead has missed a good portion of the season with an ankle injury, but he returned last week and completed 15 of 23 passes for a season-high 276 yards and four touchdowns in a quarterfinal win over Davis. In his career, Hilllstead has thrown for 6,505 yards and 70 touchdowns while rushing for 1,754 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Easton Baker

Team/position: Stansbury linebacker

Stansbury linebacker Class: Class of 2024

Class of 2024 Recruiting status: Committed to BYU

Committed to BYU Game: vs. Lehi, Friday, 11 a.m. (5A semifinals)

Baker, listed by 247 Sports as an athlete, committed to BYU in late 2020, and the junior is now rated a three-star prospect who’s garnered interest from several Power Five schools, including Utah, Oregon, Clemson, Miami, Nebraska and Wisconsin among others, according to 247 Sports.

Baker has 61 tackles this season to go along with four sacks and an interception for unbeaten Stansbury.