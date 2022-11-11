Commissioner Gloria Nevarez is leaving WCC for Mountain West Conference

The West Coast Conference announced Friday that Commissioner Gloria Nevarez is leaving the league to become the commissioner of the Mountain West Conference, replacing Craig Thompson.

BYU has been a member of the WCC since 2011-12 after being members of the MW from 1999-2011.

Next year, the Cougars will join the Big 12.

“I have had the great privilege of leading the West Coast Conference for nearly five years. The WCC is one of the premier conferences across collegiate athletics,” Nevarez said in a statement. “Vying for national titles is in the DNA of the WCC. I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished inside and outside of the competition arena and believe we have positioned the WCC well in the current NCAA landscape.

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to serve the WCC and work alongside an outstanding group of member institutions,” she continued. “The WCC will always hold a special place in my life. As I begin this new chapter, I wish nothing but the best for everyone involved with the West Coast Conference.”

Thayne McCulloh, president of Gonzaga University and chairman of the West Coast Conference Presidents’ Council, issued the following statement on behalf of the WCC Presidents’ Council:

“It is bittersweet to learn that Gloria Nevarez will be departing the West Coast Conference to become commissioner of the Mountain West Conference. While we are excited for the opportunity this provides her, our conference will miss the tremendous leadership and stewardship Gloria has demonstrated in her time as our commissioner.

“Our member institutions and student-athletes have been victorious at the highest level competitively, and WCC member institutions continue to achieve increasing levels of academic success. A significant portion of her time with the conference was informed by the complexities of the worldwide pandemic; in spite of these challenges, the WCC continued to evolve in meaningful ways.

“Gloria’s groundbreaking work led to the landmark implementation of the Russell Rule, now recognized as the standard in collegiate and professional sports to promote increased diversity, equity and inclusion, a foundational principle of our conference. We completed a new branding platform for the conference and Gloria successfully extended important broadcasting relationships with ESPN and CBS Sports. Her membership on the NCAA Transformation Committee at a most pivotal time for intercollegiate athletics speaks to the respect for Gloria nationally. We wish her all the best in her new position.

“The WCC Presidents’ Council has a regularly scheduled meeting in November, at which we will discuss the transition and consider the process for future leadership for the conference, with Gloria’s formal departure expected by the end of the calendar year. The WCC Presidents’ Council is grateful for the dedication of our senior staff and all WCC personnel in assuring the continuing success and prominence of the conference.”