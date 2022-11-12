High school boys basketball: 3A/2A/1A season tips off this week, Grantsville, South Sevier, Panguitch are preseason favorites

The 2021-22 high school boys basketball season officially tips off this Tuesday for 3A, 2A and 1A schools as they make a quick transition from the football season to the basketball season.

The favorites heading into the season according to the Deseret News annual coaches preseason rankings are Grantsville (3A), South Sevier (2A) and Panguitch (1A).

Layton Christian is the defending state champ in 3A, but it was bumped up to 4A this summer so last year’s state runner-up, Grantsville, gets the nod from the coaches as preseason No. 1.

In 2A, South Sevier will begin the season as the top-ranked team. Last year, the Rams bowed out of the state tournament in the quarterfinals but the rest of the 2A coaches like what they have coming back.

Defending state champ San Juan, which just won the football state title, will open the season ranked fifth in the preseason rankings.

Class 3A

Team (2021-22 record)

1. Grantsville (18-7)

2. Manti (15-11)

3. Morgan (17-8)

4. Judge Memorial (7-16)

5. Canyon View (11-13)

Others receiving multiple votes: Juab, Ben Lomond, ALA.

Class 2A

Team (2021-22 record)

1. South Sevier (16-9)

2. Kanab (14-11)

3. Millard (19-6)

4. Enterprise (19-7)

5. San Juan (21-5)

Others receiving multiple votes: Parowan, Rowland Hall, American Heritage, Duchesne, Draper APA, North Summit.

Class 1A

Team (2021-22 record)

1. Panguitch (26-2)

2. Manila (16-4)

3. Piute (22-3)

4. Tabiona (15-9)

5. Valley (16-10)

Others receiving multiple votes: Bryce Valley, Wayne, Rich.