Facebook Twitter
Sunday, November 13, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

3 keys to the Jazz’s loss to the 76ers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE 3 keys to the Jazz’s loss to the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, left, goes up for a shot against Utah Jazz’s Kelly Olynyk during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, left, goes up for a shot against Utah Jazz’s Kelly Olynyk during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Matt Slocum, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — The Utah Jazz lost consecutive games for the first time this season and dropped to 10-5 on the year with a 105-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.

Here are three keys that contributed to the loss:

  • Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points to go with 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 blocks and played 36 minutes. Honestly, he could be reasons one, two, and three for the Jazz losing. They were right there the whole night and the Sixers certainly made enough mistakes for the Jazz to have a chance, but Embiid continued to save the Sixers again, and again, and again.
  • The Jazz couldn’t get to the free throw line at all on Saturday night and though they got to the line on Sunday they couldn’t convert. They shot just 56.5% from the free throw line and missed key free throws in the final moments.
  • Things weren’t any better from a field goal perspective for the Jazz. Despite a pretty good start, they couldn’t shoot the ball very well. They shot just 39.4% overall and 29.7% from 3-point range.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Analysis: Jazz defense falls asleep in loss to Wizards
3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Washington Wizards
The only current Jazz player who knows what it takes to win an NBA title
Will Hardy won’t take credit for what the Jazz are doing, but he deserves it
Danny Ainge has a message for anyone who thinks he is rooting for Jazz to lose
What is it about this Jazz team that makes it go?