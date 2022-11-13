3 keys to the Jazz’s loss to the 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — The Utah Jazz lost consecutive games for the first time this season and dropped to 10-5 on the year with a 105-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.
Here are three keys that contributed to the loss:
- Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points to go with 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 7 blocks and played 36 minutes. Honestly, he could be reasons one, two, and three for the Jazz losing. They were right there the whole night and the Sixers certainly made enough mistakes for the Jazz to have a chance, but Embiid continued to save the Sixers again, and again, and again.
- The Jazz couldn’t get to the free throw line at all on Saturday night and though they got to the line on Sunday they couldn’t convert. They shot just 56.5% from the free throw line and missed key free throws in the final moments.
- Things weren’t any better from a field goal perspective for the Jazz. Despite a pretty good start, they couldn’t shoot the ball very well. They shot just 39.4% overall and 29.7% from 3-point range.