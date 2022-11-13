Facebook Twitter
Sunday, November 13, 2022 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

3 takeaways from No. 13 Utah’s win over Stanford

By Joe Coles
SHARE 3 takeaways from No. 13 Utah’s win over Stanford
Utah Utes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (3) celebrates a quarterback sack against the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Utah Utes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (3) celebrates a quarterback sack against the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah scored 42 unanswered points to rout Stanford 42-7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night.

With the victory, the Utes finished the season with a 6-0 home record and set up a huge matchup at Oregon in Eugene next Saturday with Pac-12 championship game implications on the line.

Here are three takeaways from Utah’s win.

Tavion Thomas is back

Tavion Thomas looks to be Utah’s lead back going forward.

It’s been an up and down season for Thomas, who has missed multiple games, but on Saturday, he remind everyone what he can be when he plays his best.

Thomas rushed for a career-high 180 yards and two touchdowns as the feature back for the Utes and outgained Stanford’s offense by himself, 180-177.

He carried the rock 22 times, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. Thomas got the vast majority of the carries, with Micah Bernard carrying it five times.

Thomas hasn’t had as big of a workload as he has had in the past and is fresh for the most important game of the season for the Utes next week.

He ran powerfully, getting yards after contact, and provided Utah with a reliable option to go to time after time on offense.

The offensive line had another great performance, opening holes for Thomas and protecting quarterback Cam Rising well.

Thomas is looking to be back in form and the Utes will need a big game from him against the Ducks.

Fourth-down conversions

In recent years, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has become more aggressive in his fourth-down decisions.

That shift was on full display on Saturday.

Utah went for it on fourth down four times against Stanford and converted all four times. When the Utes needed the marker on fourth down, they got it.

On Utah’s first drive of the game, punter Jack Bouwmeester ran for 14 yards on a fake punt on fourth and 5. Though that drive did not end in points, it showed Utah’s mindset.

On the Utes’ first scoring drive, at the end of the first quarter, they went for it on fourth and 1 on their own 34-yard line, and Rising completed a 7-yard pass to Devaugn Vele to move the chains.

Later in the drive, Utah went for it again on fourth, and it was Rising with a 12-yard pass to Dalton Kincaid for the first down.

Two plays later, the Utes had were on the board for the first time.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws during warm ups in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws during warm ups in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A Ute fan watches warm ups in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (wearing black) catches a punt during warm ups

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) catches a punt during warm ups in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the replay in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs for a first down against Stanford Cardinal safety Alaka’i Gilman (33) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) sacks Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (wearing black) celebrates his touchdown

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates his touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (wearing black) sacks Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee

Utah Utes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (3) sacks Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) hugs Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham at the end of the game against Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9)scores a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The Utah Utes honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe during a time out in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes tight end Logan Kendall (32) scores against the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (3) hurries Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (3) celebrates a quarterback sack against the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (3) sacks Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The Utah Utes fans honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe during a time out in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) and Stanford Cardinal cornerback Ethan Bonner (13) compete for the ball in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs against the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes celebrate their win over the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham motions to Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) at the end of the game against Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes tight end Logan Kendall (32) celebrates his touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) runs against the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defensive end Chase Kennedy (13) tackles Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Jason Thompson (26) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after a catch in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes defense tru to block an extra point in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) just misses an overthrown pass in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) motions for a first down after long run in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates his touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) is targeted buy Stanford Cardinal safety Alaka’i Gilman (33) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) takes the snap in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) upends Stanford Cardinal tight end Donovan Jones (32) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (3) sacks Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes fans brave the cold in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Johnny Sent cheers on the Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes punter Jack Bouwmeester (34) runs for a fake punt first down in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
During the next drive, in the early second quarter, the Utes again rolled the dice on fourth down. This time, it was Rising again to Vele on fourth and 8 with a 28-yard pass from the Stanford 32-yard line.

Utah scored on the next play and went up 14-7.

Utah was forced to punt on its first two drives of the game, so the fourth-down conversions on its next two drives were key in taking the lead.

The Utes never looked back, scoring 42 unanswered points.

Defensive dominance

For the third straight game, Utah held its opponent under 21 points.

The Utes’ defense turned in perhaps its finest performance of the year, holding Stanford to seven points and just 177 total yards.

It was the lowest scoring output for the Cardinal this season, as Stanford rushed for only 22 yards.

Utah overwhelmed Stanford’s depleted offensive line, sacking quarterback Tanner McKee seven times.

Freshman defensive tackle Simote Pepa had two sacks, three tackles for loss and six total tackles, safety Cole Bishop had a half-sack and a pass breakup to go with five tackles and defensive end Jonah Elliss and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate each had 1.5 sacks.

Utah’s defense is hitting its stride at the perfect time.

