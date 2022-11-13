Facebook Twitter
Tony Finau collects cool $1.5 million with his third PGA Tour win this calendar year

Salt Lake City native wins by four strokes at Houston Open

Tony Finau holds up the trophy at the end of the final round after winning the Houston Open golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Houston.

Michael Wyke, Associated Press

Tony Finau won his third PGA Tour event in 2022, winning the Houston Open on Sunday by four strokes.

He had a four-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round and extended that to eight shots before ending the day with a 1-under 69 to wrap up the win.

How much did Tony Finau earn by winning the Houston Open?

The Salt Lake City native Finau earned $1.512 million in winnings with the victory, per GolfWeek, while runner-up Tyson Alexander took home $915,600.

What did Tony Finau do in the fourth round Sunday?

Finau carded birdies on holes No. 2, 5, 8 and 9 while shooting bogeys on No. 10, 14 and 15.

He finished 16-under for the tournament, led by a second-round 8-under 62 that tied a career-low round for Finau, according to the PGA Tour.

He entered Sunday with a four-stroke lead over Ben Taylor and a three-stroke lead over three golfers tied for third. 

“I’ve always had belief, but confidence when you win is contagious,” Finau said, per the Associated Press. “I’m starting to put together a full-package game.”

How many PGA Tour wins does Finau have this year?

Finau’s victory Sunday was his third during the 2022 calendar year and first during the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season.

Finau previously had back-to-back wins at the tail end of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season — winning the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the end of July.

He now has four PGA Tour wins in his last 30 tournaments, according to the AP.

“It was one of those days I fought and fought, and I made a lot of nice putts that calmed me,” Finau told the AP. “I’ve never been in this position. I had a lot of nerves. Overall, as the round went on, I felt better. I was happy to get the ‘W’ today.”

