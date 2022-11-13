Utah is back in the Top 10. Are the Utes ranked ahead of Oregon?

Utah has returned to the Top 10 after its 42-7 win over Stanford and some Pac-12 chaos created change in the upper half of the major polls.

The Utes jumped to No. 10 in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls released Sunday, leaping three spots in the latest rankings.

Oregon, the Utes’ next opponent, fell to No. 12 in the AP poll and No. 13 in the coaches after losing 37-34 to Washington.

With the win, the Huskies jumped to No. 15 in both polls.

UCLA, with its 34-28 loss to unranked Arizona, dropped to No. 16 in both polls.

That leaves USC as the Pac-12’s top ranked team — the Trojans are No. 6 in the coaches poll and No. 7 in the AP.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday. Utah was ranked No. 13 last week.

Next week, two games will be pivotal to the Pac-12 championship race. Utah plays at Oregon, while UCLA hosts USC.

The Trojans, Ducks and Utes all have one conference loss with two weeks left in the regular season, while the Bruins and Huskies have two each.