High school boys basketball: 2022 Class 3A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2022-2023 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week for 3A, 2A and 1A teams after the conclusion of the football season this past weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are two new head basketball coaches in 3A this year: Trent Porter (Ogden) and Kim Blackner (Canyon View).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 12

1. Canyon View Falcons

Canyon View

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kim Blackner (first year).

2021-2022 record: 11-13 (first in Region 12 with a 7-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 57-48, in the 3A second-round.



2022 offense : 60.1 ppg (No. 2 in 3A)

: 60.1 ppg (No. 2 in 3A) 2022 defense: 60.4 ppg (No. 19 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

2. Emery Spartans

emery

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Dave Justice (second year).

2021-2022 record: 7-15 (fourth in Region 12 with a 3-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian Academy, 84-53, in the 3A second round.



2022 offense : 51.5 ppg (No. 15 in 3A)

: 51.5 ppg (No. 15 in 3A) 2022 defense: 54.8 ppg (No. 11 in 3A)

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Brett Rasmussen, C, Sr.

Wade Stilson, PG, Jr.

Luke Justice, SG, Jr.

Talon Tuttle, SG, Sr.

Easton Nielson, SF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Justin Curtis, SF, Sr.

Zack Tuttle, SF, Jr.

Matt Olsen, PF, Jr.

Mason Stilson, PG, Jr.

Coach comment: We are really looking forward to the start of the season. The players have been working hard since the season ended and are ready to hit the floor. Go Spartans!

3. Richfield Wildcats

richfield

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Rand Janes (17th year).

2021-2022 record: 8-13 (third in Region 12 with a 4-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to American Leadership, 41-36, in the 3A first round.



2022 offense : 49.4 ppg (No. 17 in 3A)

: 49.4 ppg (No. 17 in 3A) 2022 defense: 51.5 ppg (No. 7 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

4. Carbon Dinos

carbon

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jared Butler (fourth year).

2021-2022 record: 10-11 (second in Region 12 with a 6-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 45-39, in the 3A first-round.



2022 offense : 58.1 ppg (No. 6 in 3A)

: 58.1 ppg (No. 6 in 3A) 2022 defense: 57 ppg (No. 14 in 3A)

Returning starters: One.

Coach comment: We are excited for this year.

5. Grand Red Devils

grand

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Klint York (third year).

2021-2022 record: 6-18 (fifth in Region 12 with a 0-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to South Summit, 76-37, in the 3A first round.



2022 offense : 46.2 ppg (No. 21 in 3A).

: 46.2 ppg (No. 21 in 3A). 2022 defense: 62 ppg (No. 20 in 3A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Jason McKinney, PG, Jr.

Lane Berry, F, Jr.

Jaxon Carroll, F, Jr.

Trace York, F, So.

Key newcomers:



Kirby Willie, G, Sr.

Wyatt Toney, G, Jr.

JT Dowd, F, So.

Ryker Paxman, G, Sr.

Coach comment: A lot of our boys have been putting in the work this offseason. Excited to see where the season takes us.

Region 13

grantsville

1. Grantsville Cowboys

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Nate Austin (third year).

2021-2022 record: 18-7 (second in Region 13 with a 6-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian Academy, 48-46, in the 3A championship.



2022 offense : 58.8 ppg (No. 5 in 3A)

: 58.8 ppg (No. 5 in 3A) 2022 defense: 48.5 ppg (No. 4 in 3A)

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Brigham Mulford, G, Sr.

Gabe Mouritsen, F, Sr.

Blake Bunderson, G, Sr.

Dillen Richardson, F, Sr.

Conner Sorensen, F, Sr.

Eli Mondragon, F, Sr.

Cache Cooper, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Bryson Roberts, G, So.

Ethan Powell, F, Jr.

Kyle Brimhall, G, Jr.

Coach comment: I am excited for the upcoming season. A new season means new roles and opportunities. Several of our guys have been committed to their own skill development this summer and fall. I’m eager to watch our guys step up and make plays.

2. Morgan Trojans

morgan

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Brad Matthews (ninth year).

2021-2022 record: 17-8 (fourth in Region 13 with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A.

2022 postseason: lost to Juan Diego, 49-43, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2022 offense : 55.4 ppg (No. 12 in 3A)

: 55.4 ppg (No. 12 in 3A) 2022 defense: 47.8 ppg (No. 3 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

3. Ogden Tigers

ogden

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Trent Porter (first year).

2021-2022 record: 9-13 (fifth in Region 13 with a 3-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Ben Lomond, 48-43, in the 3A second round.



2022 offense : 52 ppg (No. 14 in 3A)

: 52 ppg (No. 14 in 3A) 2022 defense: 57.2 ppg (No. 15 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

4. South Summit Wildcats

south summit

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Mike Osguthorpe (second year).

2021-2022 record: 9-15 (sixth in Region 13 with a 2-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 49-47, in the 3A second round.



2022 offense : 57.2 ppg (No. 8 in 3A)

: 57.2 ppg (No. 8 in 3A) 2022 defense: 59.7 ppg (No. 18 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Ben Lomond Scots

Ben Lomond

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Tanoka Beard (fourth year).

2021-2022 record: 15-10 (third in Region 13 with a 5-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 35-34, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2022 offense : 55.7 ppg (No. 11 in 3A)

: 55.7 ppg (No. 11 in 3A) 2022 defense: 52.4 ppg (No. 8 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

Region 14

1. Manti Templars

manti

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Devin Shakespear (ninth year).

2021-2022 record: 15-11 (second in Region 14 with a 5-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 65-45, in the 3A semifinals.



2022 offense : 60 ppg (No. 3 in 3A)

: 60 ppg (No. 3 in 3A) 2022 defense: 56.7 ppg (No. 13 in 3A)

Returning starters: Five.

Returning contributors:



Dylan Anderson, G, Sr.

Kayson Douglas, G, Sr.

Reggie Frischknecht, F, Jr.

Christian Hansen, Fr, Sr.

Lars Pogroszewski, Sr.

Kaystan Larsen, G, Sr.

Talon Rasmussen, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jessen Barton, G, Jr.

Jaden Barton, G, Jr.

Preston Thompson, G, Jr.

Austin Thomas, F, Jr.

Hunter Stephens, G, Jr.

Coach comment: This team is experienced and competitive has expectations for each other. We are excited to get back into the gym and find ways to be at our best this year.

2. Juab Wasps

juab

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kamron Wright (sixth year).

2021-2022 record: 10-11 (tied for third in Region 14 with a 4-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Manti, 57-39, in the 3A second round.



2022 offense : 55.9 ppg (No. 10 in 3A)

: 55.9 ppg (No. 10 in 3A) 2022 defense: 57.3 ppg (No. 16 in 3A)

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Wes Nielsen, F, Sr.

Payton Park, G, Sr.

Ryker Richards, G, Sr.

Justin Stevens, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Braxton Hooper, F, Jr.

Kanyon Mattinson, F, Jr.

Austin Park, G, So.

Coach comment: We are very excited for the upcoming season. We have several players who have quality varsity experience returning. We have worked very hard at getting better and this group has had a successful offseason and looks forward to competing in the preseason and getting ready for a tough region schedule.

3. North Sanpete Hawks

north.sanpete

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Bill Pollock (second year).

2021-2022 record: 17-4 (first in Region 14 with a 7-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to American Leadership, 66-61, in the 3A second round.



2022 offense : 57.8 ppg (No. 7 in 3A)

: 57.8 ppg (No. 7 in 3A) 2022 defense: 47.5 ppg (No. 2 in 3A)

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Tyler Allen, G, Sr.

Beau Jacobson, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Keagan Strickland, F, Sr.

Ridge Hendry, G, So.

Kaden Staker, G, Sr.

Aden Christensen, G, Sr.

Tyler Peckham, F, Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited to get started and see where are as a team.

4. Union Cougars

union

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Joe Moynier (third year).

2021-2022 record: 13-10 (tied for third in Region 14 with a 4-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Summit Academy, 58-42, in the 3A second round.



2022 offense : 52.5 ppg (No. 13 in 3A)

: 52.5 ppg (No. 13 in 3A) 2022 defense: 48.9 ppg (No. 5 in 3A)

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:

Alec Labrum, SG, Sr.

Coach comment: We graduated six seniors last year, but have a very talented incoming class.

5. Delta Rabbits

delta

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kurtis Topham (seventh year).

2021-2022 record: 1-20 (fifth in Region 14 with a 0-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Canyon View, 83-54, in the 3A first round.



2022 offense : 47.6 ppg (No. 20 in 3A)

: 47.6 ppg (No. 20 in 3A) 2022 defense: 68.9 ppg (No. 21 in 3A)

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Cam Smith, G, Sr.

Cai Henderson, G, Sr.

Marcus Chase, F, Jr.

Kale Brough, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Jaytn Brough, G, So.

Coach comment: We have four of our five starters back from last year. We hope that last year’s experience will pay off this year. We will need some of our younger kids to step up and help fill some roles for us.

Region 15

1. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

judge

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Sanjin Kolovrat (third year).

2021-2022 record: 7-16 (tied for second in Region 15 with a 5-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 61-44, in the 3A second round.



2022 offense : 48.6 ppg (No. 18 in 3A)

: 48.6 ppg (No. 18 in 3A) 2022 defense: 54.5 ppg (No. 11 in 3A)

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Jackson Boltax, G, Sr.

Aaydan Saucedo, G, Sr.

Longar Alor, F, So.

Key newcomers:



Manase Mangala, F, Sr.

Aymen Ismail, G, Fr.

Majak Deng, G, So.

Deng Deng, G, So.

Coach comment: We have a very young program this season with several contributors from the 2025 and 2026 classes but we are excited to see them grow throughout the year. Aaydan Saucedo is one of the toughest guards in the state and we are able to surround him with a little bit of size and shooting. We’re excited to see how we fare with a tough preseason and thrilled to get back to basketball.

2. Summit Academy Bears

summit academy

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Curtis Condie (second year).

2021-2022 record: 15-10 (tied for second in Region 15 with a 5-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2022 postseason: lost to Layton Christian Academy, 58-37, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2022 offense : 50.9 ppg (No. 16 in 3A)

: 50.9 ppg (No. 16 in 3A) 2022 defense: 45.2 ppg (No. 1 in 3A)

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Ethan Carlson F, Sr.

Garon Dustin, C, Sr.

Bryson Ottley, G, Sr.

Eric Pesci, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Stewart Woodward, G, Jr.

Logan Lockhard, F, So.

Kaden McGovern, C, So.

Tanner Meredith, G, So.

Jayden Liddell, G, Fr.

Coach comment: We basically have a new team, since we lost seven seniors. We look forward to the challenge of meshing together a new squad that will compete.

3. American Leadership Eagles

ala

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Ronnie Ross (second year).

2021-2022 record: 9-15 (fourth in Region 15 with a 2-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Manti, 61-36, in the 3A quarterfinals.



2022 offense : 57.2 ppg (No. 8 in 3A)

: 57.2 ppg (No. 8 in 3A) 2022 defense: 58 ppg (No. 17 in 3A)

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Mason Farr, C, Sr.

Tad Swarens, F, So.

Key newcomers:



Austin Taylor, PG, Fr.

Coach comment: The outlook on this year is just to be better than we were yesterday. With the two returning starters and incoming freshman talent it seems we can be in the mix of things come playoff time. In the meantime it’s a lot of work to be done until then.

4. Providence Hall Patriots

providence

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jack Ballard (third year).

2021-2022 record: 9-14 (fifth in Region 15 with a 1-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Emery, 71-64, in the 3A first round.



2022 offense : 47.8 ppg (No. 19 in 3A)

: 47.8 ppg (No. 19 in 3A) 2022 defense: 49.4 ppg (No. 6 in 3A)

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Caleb Holbrook, F, Sr.

Boston Stein, G, Sr.

Coach comment: Younger group but excited to see how our key seniors and underclassmen grow throughout the season.

