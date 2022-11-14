High school boys basketball: 2022 Class 1A team-by-team preseason capsules

The 2022-2023 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week for 3A, 2A and 1A teams after the conclusion of the football season this past weekend. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 1A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are three new head basketball coaches in 1A this year: Rick Rose (Milford), Adam Peak (ICS) and TBD (Telos).

Here are the 1A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 20

1. Panguitch Bobcats

panguitch

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Clint Barney (21st year).

2021-2022 record: 26-2 (first in Region 20 with a 9-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Piute, 49-42, in the 1A championship.



2022 offense: 55.5 ppg (No. 3 in 1A).

55.5 ppg (No. 3 in 1A). 2022 defense: 35.7 ppg (No. 1 in 1A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Klyn Fullmer, G, Sr.

Tucker Chappell, F, Sr.

Spencer Talbot, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Shae Miller, G, Sr.

Cache Eyre, F, Jr.

Justin Osburn, F, Jr.

Konner Henrie, F, Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited to get started this year. We have an experienced, well-balanced team. Our tough schedule should get us ready for the playoffs at the end of the year.

2. Piute Thunderbirds

piute

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Eric Jessen (sixth year).

2021-2022 record: 22-3 (second in Region 20 with a 6-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Beat Panguitch, 49-42, in the 1A championship.



2022 offense: 57.9 ppg (No. 2 in 1A).

57.9 ppg (No. 2 in 1A). 2022 defense: 39.8 ppg (No. 3 in 1A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:



Brooks Dalton, F, Sr.

Kole Westwood, G, Jr.

Jaxon Westwood, G, Jr.

Coach comment: Our kids are exited to return for another great year of basketball. We lost a good group of players last year but have a great group of athletes to fill in. Our expectations are high. It should be a great year of basketball with the shot clock and new opportunities.

3. Wayne Badgers

wayne

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Jason Jackson (third year).

2021-2022 record: 12-14 (sixth in Region 20 with a 2-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Manila, 50-37, in the 1A second round.



2022 offense: 43.1 ppg (No. 18 in 1A).

43.1 ppg (No. 18 in 1A). 2022 defense: 45.2 ppg (No. 9 in 1A).

Returning starters: Five.

Returning contributors:



Ryker Peterson, PG, Jr.

Jake Batty, PF, Jr.

Hunter Mitchell, C, Sr.

Garrett Robins, G, Sr.

Reed Edwards, SG, Sr.

Coach comment: We hope to compete in 1A as we are returning all starters from last year. We finished strong and hope to continue that into this season.

4. Valley Buffaloes

valley

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Owen Hoyt (eighth year).

2021-2022 record: 16-10 (fifth in Region 20 with a 5-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 18-14, in the 1A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 46.6 ppg (No. 13 in 1A).

46.6 ppg (No. 13 in 1A). 2022 defense: 44 ppg (No. 6 in 1A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



MaCoy Harris, F, Sr.

Brett Heaton, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Johnny Cox, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a good senior class returning with some talented younger players. It will take some time to mesh together but we should be very competitive by tournament time.

5. Milford Tigers

milford

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Rick Rose (first year).

2021-2022 record: 11-14 (seventh in Region 20 with a 1-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Water Canyon, 67-53, in the 1A first round.



2022 offense: 47.1 ppg (No. 12 in 1A).

47.1 ppg (No. 12 in 1A). 2022 defense: 46.9 ppg (No. 13 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Trey Rose, G, Sr.

Sadler Barnes, G, So.

Key newcomers:



Luke Swanson, F, Sr.

Kilo Tsosie, F, So.

Coach comment: We have some good athletes that we need to turn into basketball players. We will have a young team with great senior leadership. Our focus will be to get better each week and be where we need to be for postseason play. Basketball hasn’t been a priority to our kids but they are proven winners in other sports and we want to transfer that mentality to the basketball floor.

6. Water Canyon Wildcats

water canyon

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Brad Garrett (eighth year).

2021-2022 record: 3-15 (eighth in Region 20 with a 1-7 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Milford, 67-53, in the 1A first round.



2022 offense: 45.8 ppg (No. 14 in 1A).

45.8 ppg (No. 14 in 1A). 2022 defense: 59.1 ppg (No. 19 in 1A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Aaron Barlow, G, Jr.

Daniel Barlow, G, Jr.

Patrick Hammon, G, Sr.

Eli Oliveros, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kyden Johnson, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We were a young team last year. The boys are excited to get the season going and hope to see progress from the work they have put in over the summer.

7. Diamond Ranch Diamondbacks

diamond ranch

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Sebastian Garcia (third year).

2021-2022 record: 10-11 (fourth in Region 20 with a 5-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Piute, 80-48, in the 1A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 55 ppg (No. 4 in 1A).

55 ppg (No. 4 in 1A). 2022 defense: 60.3 ppg (No. 20 in 1A).

Returning starters: None.

Coach comment: This season will be like any other starting from scratch but this team has been able to mesh well over the week. We are looking forward to seeing what this group can do.

8. Escalante Moquis

escalante

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kevin Griffin ( year).

Did not participate in 2021-2022 season.

Region 21

wendover

1. Wendover Wildcats

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Kyle Murphy (ninth year).

2021-2022 record: 8-15 (second in Region 21 with a 4-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 83-46, in the 1A second round.



2022 offense: 53.1 ppg (No. 6 in 1A).

53.1 ppg (No. 6 in 1A). 2022 defense: 54.1 ppg (No. 15 in 1A).

Returning starters: Three.

Coach comment: Very excited for this season. We have a lot of maturity on this squad! Go Cats.

2. Tintic Miners

tintic

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Reid (second year).

2021-2022 record: 12-12 (first in Region 21 with a 4-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Whitehorse, 54-46, in the 1A second round.



2022 offense: 53.8 ppg (No. 5 in 1A).

53.8 ppg (No. 5 in 1A). 2022 defense: 46.4 ppg (No. 12 in 1A).

Returning starters: None.

Returning contributors:



Kayden Pehrson, PF, Sr.

Conner Fox, PG, Sr.

Manden Brown, SG, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Cole Ward, PG, So.

Hagen Barton, SG, So.

Luke Larsen, SG, So.

Stockton Hansen, SF, So.

Haygen Jameson, SF, Fr.

Coach comment: This past season we lost five starting seniors. This year we will have a very young team, but will look to compete and improve all season long. We have a great group of young talent looking to make a statement. Go Miners.

3. Telos Titans

telos

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: TBD.

2021-2022 record: 4-12 (third in Region 21 with a 0-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Rich 58-32 in 1A first round.



2022 offense: 40.3 ppg (No. 21 in 1A).

40.3 ppg (No. 21 in 1A). 2022 defense: 55.3 ppg (No. 16 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Dugway Mustangs

dugway

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Milford Tiafal (third year).

2021-2022 record: 0-10 (fourth in Region 21 with a 0-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Altamont in 1A first round, 57-16.



2022 offense: 28.5 ppg (No. 23 in 1A).

28.5 ppg (No. 23 in 1A). 2022 defense: 75.3 ppg (No. 23 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 22

manila

1. Manila Mustangs

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Mike Hughes (seventh year).

2021-2022 record: 16-4 (first in Region 22 with a 7-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Piute, 44-25, in the 1A semifinals.



2022 offense: 50 ppg (No. 9 in 1A).

50 ppg (No. 9 in 1A). 2022 defense: 39 ppg (No. 2 in 1A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



Kyler Hughes, G, Sr.

Tuck Davis, F, Sr.

Coach comment: Manila is excited for this upcoming season. We bring back a lot experience and talent from last season.

2. Tabiona Tigers

tabiona

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Lee Gines (35th year).

2021-2022 record: 15-9 (second in Region 22 with a 5-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Manila, 52-38, in the 1A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 50.5 ppg (No. 7 in 1A).

50.5 ppg (No. 7 in 1A). 2022 defense: 44.3 ppg (No. 8 in 1A).

Returning starters: One.

Returning contributors:

Iziah Aviles, G, Sr.

Chance Lazenby, W, Jr.

Logan Rhoades, W, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Lex Giles, G, Jr.

Easton Peterson, G, Jr.

Gavin Rhoades, C, So.

Coach comment: The Tigers should be very competitive this year even though we only have one returning starter and one senior. We do have some size and some very defensive-minded players and look forward to the 2022-23 season

3. Rich Rebels

rich

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Lex Cornia (third year).

2021-2022 record: 12-9 (fourth in Region 22 with a 3-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Bryce Valley, 63-30, in the 1A second round.



2022 offense: 43.1 ppg (No. 17 in 1A).

43.1 ppg (No. 17 in 1A). 2022 defense: 43.1 ppg (No. 4 in 1A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Hunter Pace, G, Sr.

Trey Walker, G, Sr.

Jaden Cornia, PG, Jr.

Carson Muirbrook, PF, Jr.

Carter Hoffman, G, So.

Noah Parry, PF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Jarrett Mason, G, Sr.

Jaden Desch, PF, Jr.

Coach comment: We should be a competitive team, but we have a lot of ground to cover before March. Also, there are a lot of really good teams bringing back very talented players in 1A. We will have to go to work and buy in completely to achieve the goals we’ve set.

4. Altamont Longhorns

altamont

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Ben Anderson (third year).

2021-2022 record: 9-12 (third in Region 22 with a 4-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Diamond Ranch, 52-48, in the 1A second-round.



2022 offense: 45.2 ppg (No. 16 in 1A).

45.2 ppg (No. 16 in 1A). 2022 defense: 45.3 ppg (No. 10 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Intermountain Christian Lions

ics

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Adam Peek (first year).

2021-2022 record: 6-13 (fifth in Region 22 with a 2-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Wendover, 76-51, in the 1A first round.



2022 offense: 48.7 ppg (No. 10 in 1A).

48.7 ppg (No. 10 in 1A). 2022 defense: 55.4 ppg (No. 17 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

Mount Vernon Patriots (region independent)

mount vernon

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Mike Lambson (16th year).

2021-2022 record: 2-18 (sixth in Region 22 with a 0-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Did not qualify for the postseason.

2022 offense: 41.5 ppg (No. 19 in 1A).

2022 defense: 57.3 ppg (No. 18 in 1A).

Returning starters: Two.

Returning contributors:



Jaxon Guidash, G/F, Sr.

Gabe Jackson, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Tommy Yau, F, So.

Coach comment: We have two very good returning players and some solid newcomers. We should be very competitive in all of our games this year.

Region 23

1. Monticello Buckaroos

monticello

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Keyes (third year).

2021-2022 record: 11-12 (second in Region 23 with a 6-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Valley, 34-27, in the 1A second round.



2022 offense: 47.3 ppg (No. 11 in 1A).

47.3 ppg (No. 11 in 1A). 2022 defense: 46.1 ppg (No. 11 in 1A).

Returning starters: Four.

Returning contributors:



JD McDonald, G, Jr.

Easton Young, G, Sr.

Landon Ewart, F, Sr.

Donovan Atwood, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Curtis Bunker, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We bring back some experience and toughness. We hope to find a rhythm with our guards (Young and McDonald) and the ability to finish strong at the basket with our bigs (Ewart and Atwood). We are excited to play with a shot clock and are anxious to see how the game changes across 1A.

2. Whitehorse Raiders

whitehorse

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Evan Grant (ninth year).

2021-2022 record: 14-8 (first in Region 23 with a 5-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Bryce Valley, 65-49, in the 1A quarterfinals.



2022 offense: 60.2 ppg (No. 1 in 1A).

60.2 ppg (No. 1 in 1A). 2022 defense: 50.6 ppg (No. 14 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Green River Pirates

green river

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Brennan Bigelow (second year).

2021-2022 record: 1-17 (fourth in Region 23 with a 0-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Monument Valley, 81-63, in the 1A first round.



2022 offense: 36.2 ppg (No. 22 in 1A).

36.2 ppg (No. 22 in 1A). 2022 defense: 62.5 ppg (No. 22 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Pinnacle Panthers

pinnacle

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Ray Jones (third year).

2021-2022 record: 7-10 (third in Region 23 with a 3-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Wayne, 50-46, in the 1A first round.



2022 offense: 45.6 ppg (No. 15 in 1A).

45.6 ppg (No. 15 in 1A). 2022 defense: 43.8 ppg (No. 5 in 1A).

Returning starters: Three.

Returning contributors:



Jonathan Kessler, PG, Sr.

Ryker Howell, F, Sr.

Cole Barton, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Brody Howell, F, Fr.

Dominick Vigil, F, Fr.

Coach comment: We will be young but have a great group of young men. They play hard and work together.

5. Monument Valley Cougars

monument valley

2022-23 Schedule

Head coach: Merrill Smith (third year).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 1A.

2022 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 59-44, in the 1A second round.



2022 offense: 41.2 ppg (No. 20 in 1A).

41.2 ppg (No. 20 in 1A). 2022 defense: 61.3 ppg (No. 21 in 1A).

Additional info not provided.

