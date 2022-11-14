Athletes and athletic programs call for prayers after 3 football players die in Virginia shooting

Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James are among the athletes and athletic programs praying for the University of Virginia football team Monday after news broke that three players were shot and killed on campus Sunday night.

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and two other students were shot after returning from a field trip to Washington, D.C. The two unnamed students were hospitalized; one is in critical condition and the other is doing well, according to ESPN.

“Authorities said the suspect in the shooting, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., has been taken into custody,” the story said, noting that Jones is a former member of the Virginia football team.

As news of the shooting and the identities of the three victims hit social media Monday morning, several members of the sports world tweeted their condolences.

Reactions from professional athletes

Prayers to @UVAFootball program and the families who lost their Young King's!! Sad Sad Sad 😢 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 14, 2022

Prayers for @UVAFootball 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 14, 2022

Prayers for the entire University of Virginia and their football program.. Please end the gun violence 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Damien Harris (@DHx34) November 14, 2022

Reactions from college football coaches and athletic directors

#Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi opened his press conference today by talking about the tragedy in Charlottesville last night.



“Our hearts and our prayers go out to the city of Charlottesville, the Univ. of Virginia, coach Tony Elliott and his football team.” pic.twitter.com/6ee6A4Uy8S — Karl Ludwig (@LudwigKarl8) November 14, 2022

My heart breaks for these young men, their families and the entire University of Virginia community. All here at @utahathletics offer our prayers and support during this horrendous and tragic time- https://t.co/rzatSHGjQ8 — Mark Harlan (@MarkHarlan_AD) November 14, 2022

We send our deepest condolences to the University of Virginia community and @UVAFootball program. Just a horrible tragedy — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) November 14, 2022

God bless our friends at the University of Virginia & @UVAFootball 💔 — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) November 14, 2022

Prayers to all @UVAFootball and campus as they deal with this tragedy. Hard to be prepared as a coach/teammate for this type of event. — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) November 14, 2022

On behalf of our entire Virginia Tech football family…we are praying, sending sympathy and support to Coach Elliott, his staff, his team, their families, and the entire @UVA community.



You have our love and support. We are with you. #HokiesForHoos — Brent Pry (@CoachPryVT) November 14, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire University of Idaho campus community and with the University of Virginia and their football program. — Jason Eck (@Coach_Eck) November 14, 2022

The entire WF Football Program is heartbroken over the tragic loss of lives @UVA. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the entire Virginia FB program and university community. — Dave Clawson (@CoachClawson) November 14, 2022

#Vols coach Josh Heupel opened his weekly presser by sending a prayer to the people in and around the Virginia football program after the "awful" situation up there. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) November 14, 2022

As a coach of 112 young men & a father of 2 more, my heart is broken for the @UVAFootball family & the families of the 3 young men whose lives were tragically cut short. As college coaches we help young men prepare for the future, & I’m saddened to see 3 futures needlessly end. — Ricky Rahne (@RickyRahne) November 14, 2022

Reactions from college football programs

Our hearts are broken for @UVAFootball. An absolutely unspeakable tragedy.



Hold each other close, and please know that although there is little we can do to ease the pain you all feel, we send our love to you and the families of the three young men who have passed. 💔 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 14, 2022

From our family, to yours. You're in our prayers @UVAFootball 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qk42IGzB4M — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) November 14, 2022

Our hearts go out to the @UVAFootball program and everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. 💔🙏 — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) November 14, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with the @UVA community and Virginia Football program — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 14, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with the University of Virginia and the Virginia football team during this difficult time. @UVAFootball — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) November 14, 2022

Sending our thoughts and prayers to the @UVA community and Virginia Football Program 🤍 — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) November 14, 2022

Sending thoughts and love to our friends and colleagues in Charlottesville, @VirginiaSports & @UVAFootball 💙🧡 — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) November 14, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with the @UVA community and the @UVAFootball program in these difficult and unimaginable times. — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) November 14, 2022

"We want to send our thoughts and prayers to the UVa community, our colleagues, their student-athletes, and their families. Football and coaching is a brotherhood and we are here alongside them, support them and suffer with them."

Dave Doeren@UVAFootball — NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 14, 2022

Our thoughts & prayers are with our conference friends, @VirginiaSports & @UVAFootball. 🙏 — Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) November 14, 2022