Monday, November 14, 2022 | 
Athletes and athletic programs call for prayers after 3 football players die in Virginia shooting

Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Mike Leach, Mark Harlan and others have shared their thoughts and prayers with the University of Virginia football program

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
Athletes and athletic programs call for prayers after 3 football players die in Virginia shooting
A statue of Thomas Jefferson stands watch over the Rotunda near the scene of an overnight shooting at the University of Virginia Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va.

Steve Helber, Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James are among the athletes and athletic programs praying for the University of Virginia football team Monday after news broke that three players were shot and killed on campus Sunday night.

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and two other students were shot after returning from a field trip to Washington, D.C. The two unnamed students were hospitalized; one is in critical condition and the other is doing well, according to ESPN.

“Authorities said the suspect in the shooting, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., has been taken into custody,” the story said, noting that Jones is a former member of the Virginia football team.

As news of the shooting and the identities of the three victims hit social media Monday morning, several members of the sports world tweeted their condolences.

Reactions from professional athletes

Reactions from college football coaches and athletic directors

Reactions from college football programs

