Facebook Twitter
Monday, November 14, 2022 | 
Politics U.S. & World Utah

Pence says Trump ‘endangered’ him and his family on Jan. 6

The former vice president stated that Trump was ‘part of the problem,’ calling his actions ‘reckless’

By Ashley Nash
SHARE Pence says Trump ‘endangered’ him and his family on Jan. 6
Vice President Mike Pence officiates a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021.

Vice President Mike Pence officiates a joint session of the House and Senate to confirm the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. During an an interview with ABC on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Pence said then-President Donald Trump’s words were “reckless” on Jan. 6, endangering the vice president and his family.

Saul Loeb, Associated Press

Former Vice President Mike Pence said that then-President Donald Trump’s words were “reckless’ on Jan. 6, 2021, endangering the vice president and his family, in an interview with ABC on Sunday.

Key quote: “The president’s words were reckless and his actions were reckless,” Pence told ABC’s David Muir. “The president’s words that day at the rally (before the riot) endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building.”

Related

Details: As the vice president, Pence had the ceremonial role of overseeing the certification of the Electoral College results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump urged him to delay or overturn, Pence claimed, per The New York Times.

  • During the rally, Trump tweeted: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done,” according to ABC.
  • To that, Pence responded: “I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, ‘It doesn’t take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law.’”
  • “The president’s words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem,” Pence added.

Worth noting: The Hill reported that this interview is part of a series of media appearances from Pence prior to the release of his new memoir on Tuesday titled “So Help Me God.”

  • The former vice president’s memoir is set to be released the same day as Trump has scheduled a “special announcement,” which is expected to be an announcement for his 2024 run for the presidency, per The Hill.
Next Up In Politics
Who controls the House? And when will we know?
Biden, Xi Jinping hold talks to stabilize U.S.-China relations
Why Chile’s first lady is ready to give up the role
The good, the bad and the ugly in this year’s elections
What happens to family policies like child care, paid leave now?
What do the midterm election results mean for Mitt Romney’s political future?