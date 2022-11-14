3 keys to Utah’s 70-58 win over Idaho State

Utah stayed perfect against a less-than-demanding early schedule, defeating Idaho State 70-58 on Monday night in front of a small crowd at the Huntsman Center.

Utah led by just a point midway through the second half before pulling away.

If comparative scores are your thing, note that BYU downed the Bengals just 60-56 on Nov. 7 in Provo. BYU hosts Utah on Dec. 17.

Utah improved to 3-0, and will play host to Sam Houston on Thursday before heading out on the road next week to play in the Fort Myers (Florida) Classic.

• Utah was cruising with a 45-33 lead five minutes into the second half, but then things got considerably more difficult for the Utes. Idaho State cut the deficit to a point, 53-52, with a 3-pointer with 9:39 left, then went its next six possessions without scoring and Utah regained control.

Utah played without Marco Anthony and Keba Keita and coach Craig Smith used a variety of lineups throughout the game in search of combinations that would work. In the end, tried and true Utes such as Branden Carlson and Rollie Worster made the difference.

• Carlson dominated inside and out with 26 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. His driving dunk with six minutes remaining righted the Utes after Idaho State made a mid-second half run. Another big dunk, followed by a free throw, gave Utah even more breathing room.

After scoring a career-high 25 points in Utah’s 72-44 win over Cal State Bakersfield last Friday, Gabe Madsen hit a 3-pointer 17 seconds into the game, but finished with just eight points. Freshman guard Luka Tarlac made his season debut and had a nice night with eight points and four rebounds.

• In a battle of former BYU centers, Utah’s Gavin Baxter had two points and two rebounds in nine minutes, while Idaho State’s Kolby Lee had a team-high 15 points and four rebounds in 20 minutes. Baxter, who has been on a minutes count, did block one of Lee’s shots (although it easily could have been called a foul, given the contact).