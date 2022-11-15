For the second consecutive week, Utah rose in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Slotted at No. 14 in the initial rankings — released on Nov. 1 — the Utes have now risen to No. 10.
That is their highest CFP ranking since 2019, when the Utes rose as high as No. 5 and threatened to make the playoff before losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 title game.
Utah is now the second highest ranked Pac-12 team, behind only one-loss USC, slotting ahead of Oregon, UCLA, Washington and Oregon State.
The Pac-12 has six ranked teams for the first time since 2016, and Utah occupies rarefied air, with more CFP ranking appearances all-time than any other Pac-12 school.
Most appearances in @CFBPlayoff rankings (out of 51 all-time):— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 16, 2022
Alabama 51
Ohio State 51
Clemson 48
Oklahoma 46
Notre Dame 40
Georgia 39
Utah 38
Oklahoma State 37
LSU 36
Wisconsin 32
Now 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play after handling Stanford last weekend, the Utes have two games remaining this season, on the road at Oregon on Saturday night and on the road at Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Win out and Utah will play in the Pac-12 title game for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
Only one Pac-12 team — USC — remains in position to make the College Football Playoff, barring unprecedented late season chaos across the sport, after Oregon and UCLA were upset by Washington and Arizona over the weekend.
The top four teams in the ranking remain unchanged, with Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3 and TCU at No. 4.
College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 15)
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennesse
6. LSU
7. USC
8. Alabama
9. Clemson
10. Utah
11. Penn State
12. Oregon
13. North Carolina
14. Ole Miss
15. Kansas State
16. UCLA
17. Washington
18. Notre Dame
19. Florida State
20. UCF
21. Tulane
22. Oklahoma State
23. Oregon State
24. NC State
25. Cincinnati