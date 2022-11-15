For the second consecutive week, Utah rose in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Slotted at No. 14 in the initial rankings — released on Nov. 1 — the Utes have now risen to No. 10.

That is their highest CFP ranking since 2019, when the Utes rose as high as No. 5 and threatened to make the playoff before losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 title game.

Utah is now the second highest ranked Pac-12 team, behind only one-loss USC, slotting ahead of Oregon, UCLA, Washington and Oregon State.

The Pac-12 has six ranked teams for the first time since 2016, and Utah occupies rarefied air, with more CFP ranking appearances all-time than any other Pac-12 school.

Most appearances in @CFBPlayoff rankings (out of 51 all-time):



Alabama 51

Ohio State 51

Clemson 48

Oklahoma 46

Notre Dame 40

Georgia 39

Utah 38

Oklahoma State 37

LSU 36

Wisconsin 32 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 16, 2022

Now 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play after handling Stanford last weekend, the Utes have two games remaining this season, on the road at Oregon on Saturday night and on the road at Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Win out and Utah will play in the Pac-12 title game for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Only one Pac-12 team — USC — remains in position to make the College Football Playoff, barring unprecedented late season chaos across the sport, after Oregon and UCLA were upset by Washington and Arizona over the weekend.

The top four teams in the ranking remain unchanged, with Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3 and TCU at No. 4.

College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 15)

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennesse

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Kansas State

16. UCLA

17. Washington

18. Notre Dame

19. Florida State

20. UCF

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma State

23. Oregon State

24. NC State

25. Cincinnati

