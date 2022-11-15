How did Liz Cheney react to Kari Lake’s loss in Arizona?

After reports that Republican candidate Kari Lake had lost to Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor race, Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) appeared to “troll” the Trump-endorsed candidate on Twitter.

Cheney, who ran ads against Lake, previously said she would vote for a Democrat for governor if she lived in Arizona, according to Bloomberg. In response Kari Lake sent a letter to Cheney over Twitter, sarcastically thanking her for her “anti-endorsement.”

“Thank you for your generous in-kind contribution to my campaign,” Lake wrote. “Your recent televisions ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing just the opposite.”

Cheney did not immediately respond to the tweet, waiting several weeks until The Associated Press called the race in favor of Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, on Monday evening.

In a tweet, Cheney responded to Lake’s “thank you” letter by simply saying, “You’re welcome, @KariLake.”

Lake has not responded to what several news organizations such as Yahoo and The Daily Beast are calling Cheney’s “brutal troll” tweet.

Lake has not conceded to Hobbs.