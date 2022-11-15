Russian missiles reportedly stray into NATO member Poland

During an attack on the Ukrainian power grid Tuesday, Russian missiles reportedly crossed into NATO member Poland.

According to The Associated Press, Russia launched missiles toward Ukraine’s energy facilities, which caused blackouts in the country. A senior U.S. intelligence official speaking under the condition of anonymity said that missiles allegedly crossed into Poland and two people were killed.

The Associated Press reported that Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not confirm this information, but he said that top leaders were meeting due to a “crisis situation.” CNN reported, “Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has convened the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs.”

During this latest missile attack, Reuters said that Russia launched more than 100 missiles at Ukraine. Previously, their biggest attack had consisted of 84 missiles on Oct. 10.

The projectiles reportedly struck an area known as Przewodów, Poland, which is a village near the Ukrainian border. Euronews said, “Local outlets are reporting that Polish police, the prosecutor’s office and the army are on site in Przewodów. Firefighters from a local unit confirmed an explosion had killed at least two people.”

In response to the alleged incident, the U.S. Department of Defense said that the U.S. “will defend every inch of NATO territory.” According to the NATO website, there are 30 countries in the organization. The organization exists as a political and military alliance wherein allies may cooperate in the case of defense and security concerns.

Fox News reported that the Pentagon was looking into the reports. According to Fox, “President Biden has repeatedly said the U.S. will be steadfast in its support for Poland or any NATO member nation in the face of Russia’s aggression.”

Another NATO ally, Estonia, made a statement about the alleged incident in Poland. The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted about the situation and said that the country is ready to defend NATO territory.