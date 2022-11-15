Donald Trump announces he’s running for president

Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would run for the presidency for a third time in 2024. “In order to make America great again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for the presidency of the United States,” he said.

In an hourlong speech to supporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump struck a negative tone about the country, saying he had left the nation in good shape, but now, he said, “we are a nation in decline, we are a failing nation.”

He criticized the leadership of President Joe Biden, blaming him for the country’s economic woes, including high inflation and high energy prices. He also struck a combative tone on foreign policy, saying he would take on China and other countries.

“Our country is in a horrible state, we are in grave trouble,” he said.

His announcement came just a week after Republicans unexpectedly struggled to win races across the country in the midterm elections. Several of Trump’s hand-picked candidates failed to win their elections, including gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in Arizona and Senate candidate Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

President Trump announces his ‘24 Presidential run.



He has my complete and total endorsement! pic.twitter.com/XwQoOOT1ei — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 16, 2022

Trump downplayed Republicans not meeting expectations, saying he was happy they would take back the House of Representatives and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “fired.” At the time of his speech, the AP had not yet called the House of Representatives for Republicans, but other outlets had.

“Nancy Pelosi has been fired. Isn’t that nice?” he said.

He pushed back on the idea that it was his fault that Republicans had a lackluster showing in the midterms, saying his endorsement success rate was better than what was reported by the media.

In his speech, Trump touched on the themes he will likely build his campaign on, including high inflation under President Joe Biden, crime, border control, and what he sees as his foreign policy wins.

2024 National Republican Primary



Donald Trump — 47%

Ron DeSantis — 33%

Mike Pence — 5%



Politico/Morning Consult, 11/10-14, 842RVhttps://t.co/OldY1cCszF — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 15, 2022

Trump had harsh words for China, and for Biden’s handling of the military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump said the “decline” in America was led by Biden and the “radical left lunatics” in his administration.

He also said he would support term limits, that he would put a lifetime ban on lobbying by former members of Congress and cabinet members, and he would support a ban on members of Congress trading stocks with “insider information.”

Trump has consistently made unfounded allegations that the 2020 elections were rigged. In his speech Tuesday, Trump said he would “eliminate cheating” in elections by demanding same-day voting, paper ballots and voter ID.

On the eve of her father’s speech, Ivanka Trump said she would not be returning to politics and would support her father “outside the political arena.”

Quite the statement from Ivanka Trump tonight who did not attend Trump’s announcement. Says she doesn’t plan to be involved in politics and will support her father outside the political arena. @Santucci pic.twitter.com/A6i6iR74B4 — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 16, 2022

By making an early announcement for the presidency, Trump is likely trying to deter other potential GOP candidates from entering the race. He did not mention any of his likely opponents in the Republican primary by name, but he has spent the last few days putting out social media posts about Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis is expected to also run for the presidency and is polling either ahead of or in second place behind Trump. Before the midterms, Trump told The Wall Street Journal he didn’t think DeSantis should run for president.

“I don’t know that he’s running,” Trump said. “I think if he runs he could hurt himself very badly.”

On Tuesday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who did not run for reelection, criticized Trump’s message. Several conservative commentators who previously supported Trump have said he should not run, but that skepticism has not extended to many current Republican elected officials.

Trump is correct on Biden’s failures, but his self-indulging message promoting anger has not changed. It didn’t work in 2022 and won’t work in 2024. There are better choices. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 16, 2022

Trump still faces legal trouble over his handling of classified information at the end of his presidency. He also recently refused to appear before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

His announcement Tuesday came the same day former Vice President Mike Pence released his autobiography, which included an explanation of his frustrations with Trump over his behavior on Jan. 6.

These and other legal issues are likely to follow Trump as he campaigns for the 2024 election. Republican voters have been loyal to Trump over the past few years, but whether that will be true in the run-up to the 2024 election remains to be seen.

