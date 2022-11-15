Investigators believe edged blade was used in death of 4 University of Idaho students

On Sunday, authorities found four University of Idaho students dead in a home near the Moscow campus. The four students were identified as Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves.

A press release from the city said investigators now believe the students were killed with an edged weapon (like a knife or other type of blade). The release also stated that this was an “isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large.” Autopsies are planned for later in the week, and investigators are now trying to put together a timeline of what happened.

Per the Deseret News, authorities responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious body on Sunday. When officers went to investigate, they found the bodies of the four students. CBS News reported that Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said the students likely died hours before noon, somewhere between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The investigation has been ongoing since Sunday. CNN reported that there is no suspect in custody. Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told CNN that the deaths were ruled a homicide. The Latah County coroner told The New York Times that the deaths were not a murder-suicide.

The New York Times reported that the city of Moscow was on edge. This college town had not recorded a murder in more than seven years. Some students told the Times that they are leaving the city, and that they are afraid because the case has not been yet resolved.