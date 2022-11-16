It’s confirmed — ‘Princess Diaries 3’ is happening

The royal family of Genovia is coming back for a third installment of “The Princess Diaries.”

Aadrita Mukerji, who has worked on shows like “Supergirl” and “The Endgame,” is reportedly writing a script that sources say is a continuation of the beloved film series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Plot details are unclear for now and the franchise's lead, Anne Hathaway, isn’t officially attached to the project yet. But in the past, the “The Devil Wears Prada” actress has supported the idea of another movie.

“I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it,” Hathaway told “Entertainment Tonight” last month. “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work.”

Andrews plays the role of Hathaway’s character’s grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

What are ‘The Princess Diaries’ movies about?

“The Princess Diaries” films were based on Meg Cabot’s books of the same name.

Directed by the late Garry Marshall, who got his start writing for “The Lucy Show,” the first movie was released in 2001 and follows Mia Thermopolis, a 16-year-old who found out that she is the heir to the throne of Genovia, according to IMDb.

A bit geeky and mostly sweet, Mia goes through a makeover before she is thrust into the highly public life of a princess.

After quite a few unignorable disasters, she must decide whether she wants to be a ruler or not.

The sequel, titled “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” and released in 2004, starts with Princess Mia, now settled in Genovia, per IMDb.

Although she’s understood how to carry herself and conduct business as a royal, the plot thickens when she discovers that an unmarried woman cannot be queen. An arranged marriage is on the table and she has 30 days.

Last year, the franchise celebrated its 20th birthday — and of course, Hathaway didn’t pass on the opportunity to acknowledge the important day on Instagram, per People: “Miracles happen … Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs 👑.”

