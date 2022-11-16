Apple announced a new safety feature now available on all iPhone 14 models where you can call 911 for help while in areas out of service.

Apple Newsroom reported that “additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid, they can now open the Find My app and share their location via satellite.”

How the new iPhone Emergency SOS feature works

“Some of the most popular places to travel are off the beaten path and simply lack cellular coverage. With Emergency SOS via satellite, the iPhone 14 lineup provides an indispensable tool that can get users the help they need while they are off the grid,” Apple’s senior vice president of World Marketing, Greg Joswiak said.

CNBC reported that the steps for an iPhone 14 user in an emergency situation should be:



Try to call 911. If the user doesn’t have service then the phone will attempt to connect with “another carrier’s tower.” If that does not allow the connection to go through, an option for “Emergency Text via Satellite” will appear on the screen. Tap the iMessage app to text 911 or SOS, then select Emergency Services. An option will come up for the user to select “report an emergency.” Questions will appear for the user to explain their situation briefly before answering more detailed questions about the emergency. An option to notify the user’s contacts will be given where the phone will notify the user’s emergency contacts that they have called for first responders and will receive the iPhone’s exact location. The phone will ask the user to point the phone towards the sky in order to connect with a satellite. Once the phone has connected with a satellite, emergency services will know the user’s location and situation in order to respond.

In order to ensure the feature works before an emergency situation happens, Apple created a demo feature:



Select the Settings app. Select Emergency SOS. Select “Try Demo” option. The user will be given the same prompts that would be displayed during an emergency situation. The user will be given the ability to turn off your service in order for the phone to connect to a satellite so the user can get acquainted with it. Feedback will be given if the user is not pointing the phone in the correct direction.

Why did Apple add this feature?

“Providing Emergency SOS via satellite is an important breakthrough that will save lives,” California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services’ director, Mark Ghilarducci said.

Business Insider reported that Crash Detection is another feature in addition to the Emergency SOS via satellite. This feature can detect when an iPhone user gets in a car crash and will offer to launch the Emergency SOS feature. If the user doesn’t respond or isn’t in a position to answer, it will automatically make the call to first responders.

“The critical work being done by Apple to create innovative new solutions to support 911 providers and first responders is a huge step forward in protecting Californians and the broader public during an emergency situation,” Ghilarducci said.

When will the feature be available?

Emergency SOS via satellite became available on Nov. 15th for the U.S. and Canada. France, Germany, Ireland and the UK will have access to the feature in December according to Apple Newsroom.

Macworld reported that Apple will not have a fee for the first two years of service for user’s that purchase an iPhone 14 from the start of the feature’s launch.

