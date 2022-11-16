‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ is facing backlash for a ‘distasteful’ clue about Brian Laundrie

The family of Brian Laundrie is criticizing “Celebrity Jeopardy!” for a “distasteful” clue that referenced Laundrie’s death by suicide, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Related The official cause of death for Brian Laundrie has been revealed

Brian Laundrie was a clue on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

During Sunday’s episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” the contestants encountered the following clue: “In 2021, fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla.’s Myakkahatchee Creek Area, home to these long toothy critters.”

The answer: “What are alligators?”

Several fans expressed their frustration with the clue on social media, saying it was in poor taste to reference Laundrie.

“The entire Laundrie family is appalled and concurs with all of the comments on social media on how distasteful this was,” said Steven Bertolino, the Laundries’ family attorney, per The Los Angeles Times. “I believe an apology is due.”

“There were so many ways to get that question out there without involving Brian Laundrie,” Bertolino told Fox News Digital.

Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the fall of 2021, the Deseret News reported. A few weeks before his death, it was confirmed that his late girlfriend, Gabby Petito, had died by strangulation, per the Deseret News.

Shortly before taking his life, Laundrie took responsibility for Petito’s death in a confession written in his notebook, Fox News reported.

“I ended her life,” read the note, which authorities initially recovered in October of 2021, the Deseret News reported. “I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock.”

Petito’s family has filed a lawsuit against Laundrie’s family, alleging that Laundrie’s parents helped their son hide the homicide, the Deseret News reported.

The latest on the Gabby Petito case

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” isn’t the first piece of pop culture to come under fire for referencing the Petito case.

Lifetime released a movie about Petito and Laundrie in October, and faced criticism for how quickly it was made — the film came out just a little over a year after Petito’s death, per the Deseret News.

In early November, Petito’s parents refiled a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, claiming police negligence “led to Petito’s death,” the Deseret News reported.