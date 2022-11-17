Does Utah State have an edge against San Jose State?

On Saturday, Utah State football plays host to the San Jose State Spartans in the Aggies’ penultimate regular-season game of the 2022-23 college football season.
The Aggies and Spartans first met in 1940 and have faced off at least once in every decade since.
Here’s what has happened between the Aggies and the Spartans in previous matchups.
All-time history between Utah State and San Jose State
The Aggies and Spartans have played one of the more competitive series in Utah State history, with San Jose State holding a one game advantage, 20 wins to USU’s 19.
- As competitive as the series has been in totality, there have been major swings. San Jose State won the first five meetings, after which Utah State reeled off four consecutive wins. From 1986 through 1995 — eight total games — the Spartans had the Aggies’ number, never losing once. Since 2009, however, Utah State has won nine straight games.
- Since Utah State joined the MW in 2013, the Aggies haven’t lost to San Jose State. Not only that, they’ve dominated the Spartans, scoring at least 40 points in every victory.
- The most points surrendered by the Aggies to San Jose State during that same stretch? Twenty four, in a game USU won by 38 points.
- Last season Utah State went to San Jose State and handled the then reigning MW champions 48-17.