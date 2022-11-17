The pitch for ‘Stranger Things’ season five brought Netflix execs to tears

The fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” is currently under works, and the first pitch for the Duffer Brother’s final plot line apparently brought Netflix executives to tears, reports Vanity Fair.

“We turned in the first script a couple of weeks ago and we’re onto the second. It’s full steam ahead,” co-creator Ross Duffer said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I remember season one we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was.”

The Netflix show dropped in July 2016, and has consistently crushed records. Season 4, which came to Netflix last summer, became the streaming service’s second title to cross 1 billion hours viewed. The fourth season is also Netflix’s second most popular title of all time, reports Variety.

The Duffer brothers spoke to an audience this week at a Los Angeles event. “We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign,” co-creator Matt Duffer told the audience, per Vanity Fair. “The only other times I’ve seen them cry were like budget meetings.”

Executive producer Shawn Levy confirmed the story, saying, “Those were different tears,” adding, “As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script — I’m paralyzed with fear that I’ll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic and there’s so much about the ’80s and the supernatural and the genre, it’s about these people, it’s about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that’s always been the lifeblood of ‘Stranger Things,’” per Vanity Fair.

According to Vanity Fair, the episodes in Season 5 will be shorter than the episodes in Season 4, and the series might address Will’s sexuality during the final season. Only a few people know how the show is going to end, but the creators claim that all the story lines will have closure.

“I think that what we’re trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of (season) one, but scale-wise it’s more in line with what (season) four is,” Ross Duffer said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Hopefully it’s got a little bit of everything.”