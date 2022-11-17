Facebook Twitter
Thursday, November 17, 2022 | 
Politics U.S. & World

Nancy Pelosi will not seek another term as Democratic House leader. Who will replace her?

Who would most likely replace her as the Democratic leader of the House?

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Nancy Pelosi will not seek another term as Democratic House leader. Who will replace her?
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a panel at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a panel at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Pelosi announced plans to step away from House leadership on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

Peter Dejong, Associated Press

After the Republicans narrowly took the U.S. House of Representatives, current Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans to step away from House leadership on Thursday.

President Joe Biden said in a statement, per Politico: “History will note she is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history. There are countless examples of how she embodies the obligation of elected officials to uphold their oath to God and country to ensure our democracy delivers and remains a beacon to the world.”

Related

Pelosi served as the first and only female speaker of the House up to this point. She was the top leader of the House Democratic Caucus for the last 20 years, per CNN.

Why did Nancy Pelosi step away from House leadership?

In 2018, she “pledged to limit herself to four more years as her party’s leader,” per The New York Times.

Some Democratic leaders have argued against keeping the same leaders in place for so long. In a letter, 16 Democrats stated that “the time has come for new leadership,” The New York Times reported.

Currently, there are three leaders who are over 80 years old who lead the House.

“She’s a historic speaker who’s accomplished an incredible amount, but I also think there are a lot of Democrats ready for a new chapter,” Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton told CNN.

Related

Who could replace Nancy Pelosi as leader of House Democrats?

According to The Washington Post, some of the possible replacements for Pelosi include:

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.
  • Rep. Katherine M. Clark, D-Mass.
  • Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.
  • House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md.
  • House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C.

Next Up In Politics
Should the COVID-19 pandemic emergency declaration end? Here’s what the U.S. Senate says
Senate president calls Utah’s abortion ban constitutional, asks that it take effect
Congress passes limits on use of NDAs in sexual harassment cases — a win for #MeToo movement
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s meeting — ‘Utopia has not yet arrived’
Lots of options on the table for saving Great Salt Lake; but especially the simplest — use less water
‘To Protect and Conserve’: Las Vegas has strict outdoor watering restrictions (with fines!) Should Utah do the same?