Taco Bell brings back menu item for first time in 10 years

Taco Bell asked fans what menu item should be brought back.

It was between the saucy Enchirito and the crispy, crunchy Double Decker Taco — and the former came out as the winner, according to a press release emailed to the Deseret News.

This Enchirito, priced at $3.79, is now available until Nov. 30 to purchase at Taco Bell locations nationwide for the first time in a decade.

Rewards members voted on their preferred item via the mobile app for the first time in Taco Bell history.

What is the Enchirito?

This item made its debut in the ’70s, before leaving the menu in 2013, as I previously reported for the Deseret News. Described by Taco Bell as a bold innovation, it is made up of a soft flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, beans and onions, and smothered with a red sauce with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese.

Taco Bell has more good news

The Mexican fast food chain has extended the stay of the Nacho Fries. It’s also added two new ways to order the dish: the 7-Layer Nacho Fries, available nationwide, and the Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, only at locations in Sacramento, California, the release added.

