Friday, November 18, 2022 | 
Utah State Basketball Sports Utah State Aggies

Daniel Akin, Steven Ashworth lead Utah State to 91-89 OT win over San Diego

By Associated Press
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (wearing white) dribbles as Bradley guard James Weathers defends

FILE — Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) dribbles as Bradley guard James Weathers defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Logan, Utah

Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Daniel Akin scored 21 points and Steven Ashworth hit the game-winning jumper with 3.9 seconds left in the overtime as Utah State took down San Diego 91-89 on Thursday.

Akin had 15 rebounds for the Aggies (4-0). Taylor Funk added 20 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 5 for 10 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Max Shulga shot 6 for 7 (5 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 20 points.

The Toreros (3-1) were led by Eric Williams Jr., who posted 43 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Williams drilled a 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 17 points for San Diego. In addition, Jaiden Delaire had eight points and six rebounds.

Shulga scored 14 points in the first half and Utah State went into the break trailing 31-30. Utah State outscored San Diego by one point in the second half. Funk led the way with 14 second-half points.

