Friday, November 18, 2022 | 
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football: McCae Hillstead’s poise under pressure in playoffs instrumental in leading Skyridge to 6A state title

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Skyridge Falcons QB McCae Hillstead (wearing white) throws the ball

Skyridge Falcons QB McCae Hillstead (7) throws the ball while playing the Corner Canyon Chargers in the 6A football state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

In the week after suffering a severe high ankle sprain during a game on Sept. 9, Skyridge quarterback McCae Hillstead got several opinions on what to do.

One involved letting it heal on its own and maybe playing again his senior year. Another involved surgery, which also came with no guarantees about playing again in 2022. The surgery, however, seemed the higher probability. When the quickest surgery option presented itself in Alabama, he was on a plane and had surgery on Sept. 20.

The hope was he might be able to play again in 5-6 weeks.

“It was a risk, cause you go get that surgery and you have no idea if you’ll play again,” said Skyridge coach Jon Lehman.

Indeed, Hillstead returned to the field about six weeks later and his presence proved instrumental in leading Skyridge to its first-ever state championship with a 17-7 win over Corner Canyon at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday in the 6A title game.

Hillstead finished the game completing 19 of 28 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Early Friday morning, before the game, Hillstead told the coaches his ankle didn’t feel that good, and even though he was committed to play it certainly changed the play-calling as he only had six rushes.

“He’s a few weeks out of his surgery, but he’s not healthy, and he battled. To see him on that journey is special,” said Lehman.

The Utah State commit ended up missing six games while out with injury, and statistically he was better throwing the ball when he returned. In his three playoff wins over Davis, Bingham and Corner Canyon he threw for a combined 668 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception. It was better than any three-game stretch earlier this season.

1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_02318.JPG

Skyridge Falcons QB McCae Hillstead (7) runs the ball while Corner Canyon Chargers Jackson Beuhler (12) tries to land a tackle in the 6A football state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_02287.JPG

Skyridge Falcons QB McCae Hillstead (7) runs the ball while Corner Canyon Chargers Jackson Beuhler (12) tries to land a tackle in the 6A football state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_00948_2.JPG

Skyridge Falcons QB McCae Hillstead (7) throws the ball while playing the Corner Canyon Chargers in the 6A football state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_00906.JPG

Skyridge Falcons QB McCae Hillstead (7) throws the ball while under pressure from Corner Canyon Chargers defender Alex Tullis (9) in the 6A football state championship game in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_03633.JPG

Corner Canyon Chargers receiver Bridger Davies (6) misses a pass while being defended by Skyridge Falcons defensive back Jace Doman (4) in the 6A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_03499.JPG

Corner Canyon Chargers’ Kash Dillon (32), left, and Andre Didier (63) embrace each other after losing to the Skyridge Falcons in the 6A football state championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_03193.JPG

Corner Canyon Chargers players sit on the field after losing to the Skyridge Falcons in the 6A football state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_03404.JPG

The Skyridge Falcons celebrate after beating the Canyon Chargers in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_03352_2.JPG

The Skyridge Falcons celebrate after beating the Canyon Chargers in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_03100.JPG

Corner Canyon Chargers QB Isaac Wilson (1) shakes hands with Skyridge Falcons players after the Chargers lost the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_03100.JPG

Corner Canyon Chargers QB Isaac Wilson (1) shakes hands with Skyridge Falcons players after the Chargers lost the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_03019.JPG

Skyridge Falcons head coach Jon Lehman, right, celebrates after his team beat the Corner Canyon Chargers in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_03067.JPG

Skyridge Falcons players celebrate after beating the Corner Canyon Chargers in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_02931.JPG

Skyridge Falcons head coach Jon Lehman is doused with one second left as his team plays the Corner Canyon Chargers in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_02970.JPG

Skyridge Falcons head coach Jon Lehman, left, is embraced by other coaches after the Falcons beat the Corner Canyon Chargers in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_02712.JPG

Corner Canyon Chargers’ Bracken Warburton (4) drops a pass while being defended by Skyridge Falcons’ Saxon Higbee (6) in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_02541.JPG

The Skyridge Falcons’ La’akea Kalama (22) is tackled by multiple Canyon Chargers in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_02367.JPG

Corner Canyon Chargers QB Isaac Wilson (1) prepares for a tackle from the Skyridge Falcons’ Ian Mariner (90) in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_02036.JPG

The Skyridge Falcons run onto the field before playing the Corner Canyon Chargers in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_01810.JPG

The Corner Canyon Chargers pray before playing the Skyridge Falcons in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_01758.JPG

Corner Canyon Chargers’ Brayden Eyre (7) misses a pass while being defended by Skyridge Falcons’ Saxon Higbee (6) in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_01421.JPG

Skyridge Falcons fans cheer as their team plays the Corner Canyon Chargers in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-10.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_01351.JPG

Corner Canyon Chargers QB Isaac Wilson (1) runs the ball while playing the Skyridge Falcons in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_01316.JPG

Skyridge Falcons’ Jace Doman (4) misses a catch while playing the Corner Canyon Chargers in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_01299.JPG

Skyridge Falcons’ La’akea Kalama (22) is tackled by multiple Corner Canyon Chargers in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_01105.JPG

Corner Canyon Chargers’ Tate Kjar (1) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Skyridge Falcons in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_01130.JPG

Skyridge Falcons’ Jace Doman (4) runs the ball while playing the Corner Canyon Chargers in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_01052.JPG

Corner Canyon Chargers QB Isaac Wilson (1) runs the ball while playing the Skyridge Falcons in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_00926.JPG

Skyridge Falcons’ Dalton Young (23) is tackled by Corner Canyon Chargers’ Tank Mitchell (5) in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_00786.JPG

Skyridge Falcons’ Kyle Valdez (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Corner Canyon Chargers in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_00709.JPG

The Corner Canyon Chargers walk onto the field before playing the Skyridge Falcons in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_00677.JPG

Corner Canyon Chargers head coach Eric Kjar stands on the field during warmups before they play the Skyridge Falcons in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_00971.JPG

The Skyridge Falcons’ La’akea Kalama (22) is tackled by Corner Canyon Chargers’ Tank Mitchell (5) in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1118prp6Afootballchamp.spt_BB_03152.JPG

Skyridge Falcons players celebrate after beating the Canyon Chargers in the 6A state football championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
One of Hillstead’s greatest traits ever since he took over as Skyridge’s starting QB as a sophomore was his poise. Regardless of the circumstances or how big a game was he just never seemed overwhelmed by the moment.

“To me the games are all the same, I don’t feel much pressure. I just go out there and do my job,” said Hillstead.

Asked to grade himself in his first-ever championship game appearance, he thought it was pretty good.

“Maybe had a few mistakes like everybody does, but big moments I made big plays,” said Hillstead.

On the opening drive of the game, he had two third-down completions to extend the drive and then hit Kyle Valdez on a 32-yard TD pass for the first points of the game.

In the second half on another key drive that put Skyridge ahead 17-7, Hillstead completed 5 of 5 passes for 44 yards and an 11-yard TD pass to Jace Doman, who got a few more seconds to work his way open at the back of the end zone as Hillstead’s modest scrambling ability extended the play.

He wasn’t the same running threat he was earlier in the season when he rushed for seven touchdowns in the first four games, but he didn’t care one bit, he was just happy to be back on the field making plays and wrapping up his high school career with a state championship.

