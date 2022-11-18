No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

No. 10 Utah (8-2, 6-1) at No. 12 Oregon (8-2, 6-1)

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. MST.

Venue: Autzen Stadium.

TV: ESPN.

Livestream: https://www.espn.com

Radio: KALL 700.

Series: Oregon leads 23-12.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 30s.

The trends

For Utah: The Utes have won three of the last four against Oregon, including twice last year. Utah crushed the Ducks 38-10 in the Pac-12 championship game.

For Oregon: The Ducks saw their eight-game winning streak and 23-game home winning streak end with last week’s 37-34 loss to Washington.

What to watch for

Utah is coming off a pair of blowout wins at home against Arizona and Stanford. Now, the Utes are going on the road to face No. 12 Oregon — at one of the most hostile environments in college football, Autzen Stadium.

This is almost certainly a must-win game for Utah if it wants to repeat as Pac-12 champions.

The Ducks were No. 6 before suffering a surprising home loss to Washington. In that game, quarterback Bo Nix was injured in the fourth quarter. His status is uncertain.

This showdown feels a lot like a Pac-12 semifinal game, along with the USC-UCLA matchup in Los Angeles on Saturday. All four teams are vying for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas on Dec. 2.

Key player

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix prepares for a snap during game against Colorado Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

Bo Nix, Oregon quarterback: The Auburn transfer has completed 219 of 300 passes for 2,775 yards, with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions, and he’s rushed 78 times for 516 yards with 14 TDs.

Quotable

“It’s going to be a tough environment. Autzen Stadium is a difficult place to play, one of the loudest places in the country. We’ve got to handle the crucible that is Autzen Stadium. That’s just what it is.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“Their quarterback, I can’t say enough good things about. He’s a relentless competitor. He makes it tick for them. He can get them in great run checks. He understands what defensive look he’s looking at and he’s able to take advantage of it. He’s a smooth operator and he plays with great toughness. He’s like a linebacker playing quarterback.” — Oregon coach Dan Lanning on Utah quarterback Cam Rising

Next up

Utah visits Colorado on Nov. 26.

Oregon visits Oregon State on Nov. 26.

Utah schedule

Sept. 3 — Florida 29, Utah 26

Sept. 10 — Utah 73, Southern Utah 7

Sept. 17 — Utah 35, San Diego State 7

Sept. 24 — Utah 34, Arizona State 13

Oct. 1 — Utah 42, Oregon State 16

Oct. 8 — UCLA 42, Utah 32

Oct. 15 — Utah 43, USC 42

Oct. 27 — Utah 21, Washington State 17

Nov. 5 — Utah 45, Arizona 20

Nov. 12 — Utah 42, Stanford 7

Nov. 19 — at Oregon (8:30 p.m. MST, ESPN)

Nov. 26 — at Colorado (TBD)