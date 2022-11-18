3 keys to the Utah’s Jazz’s 134-133 win over the Phoenix Suns

The Utah Jazz beat the Phoenix Suns, 134-133, on Friday night at Vivint Arena in a game that went down to the wire.
Despite 49 points from Devin Booker, in a game that came down to the final possession, the Jazz held on to improve to 11-6 on the season.
Here are three things that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:
- Lauri Markkanen was unbelievable. After a couple of nights where he seemed a little off, Markkanen bounced back in a big way with a career-high 38 points to go with six rebounds, three assists, and a steal.
- As a team the Jazz shot the lights out against the Suns, going 16-of-31 (51.6%) on the night, including Malik Beasley hitting 7-of-13 on his own.
- The Jazz’s bench outscored the Suns bench 53-21. In addition to Beasley’s 27 points off the bench, the Jazz also got 13 points from Collin Sexton.