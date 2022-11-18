Facebook Twitter
Friday, November 18, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

3 keys to the Utah’s Jazz’s 134-133 win over the Phoenix Suns

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE 3 keys to the Utah’s Jazz’s 134-133 win over the Phoenix Suns
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (wearing purple) dribbles around Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dribbles around Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (0) during an NBA game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz beat the Phoenix Suns, 134-133, on Friday night at Vivint Arena in a game that went down to the wire.

Despite 49 points from Devin Booker, in a game that came down to the final possession, the Jazz held on to improve to 11-6 on the season.

Here are three things that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:

  • Lauri Markkanen was unbelievable. After a couple of nights where he seemed a little off, Markkanen bounced back in a big way with a career-high 38 points to go with six rebounds, three assists, and a steal.
  • As a team the Jazz shot the lights out against the Suns, going 16-of-31 (51.6%) on the night, including Malik Beasley hitting 7-of-13 on his own.
  • The Jazz’s bench outscored the Suns bench 53-21. In addition to Beasley’s 27 points off the bench, the Jazz also got 13 points from Collin Sexton.
Next Up In Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz are winning ‘because we don’t have stars’
How to deal with a losing streak? Jazz seem to have the right approach
Photo of the day: Jazz cheer patients at Primary Children’s Hospital
Too good to tank and not good enough to win it all? So now what?
‘It’s a grind’: How the Jazz responded to demanding start to season
Analysis: Why’d the Jazz lose to the Knicks? Second-chance points and turnovers